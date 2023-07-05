Forte, Hume earn honors are Iowa Central Community College Jul 5, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Iowa Central Community CollegeAnnabelle Forte of Janesville was named to the president’s list and Jenna Hume of Orfordville was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at this Fort Dodge, Iowa, college. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for July 3, 2023 Beloit School District stands by middle school reconfiguration Investigators examine vehicle pulled from Rock River Slide with a cop: New city playground will be next to Janesville police station Public record for June 30, 2023 Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form