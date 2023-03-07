Distler makes Biola University dean's list Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Biola UniversityRachel Distler of East Troy was named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at this La Mirada, California, university. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville Jets name ice arena ramp in memory of disabled fan Waukesha administrator Kevin Lahner named Janesville city manager City vote to build Woodman's Center could be on hold until August Fired Rock County medical investigator seeks review of office's management Janesville Plan Commission recommends massive TIF district at GM-JATCO site Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form