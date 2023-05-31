Davis, Tabaka graduate from Augustana College May 31, 2023 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Augustana CollegeCarly Davis of Milton and Linnea Tabaka of Monroe earned degrees in the spring 2023 semester at this Rock Island, Illinois, college. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for May 31, 2023 Rock County Board Supervisor Brent Fox resigns 2023 Craig High School awards Former Snappers stadium seeing resurgence as city looks for new uses Public record for May 29, 2023 Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form