Chamberlain, Danou makes Illinois Wesleyan University dean's list Jun 27, 2023

Illinois Wesleyan UniversityEm Chamberlain of Janesville and Rowan Danou of Williams Bay were named to the dean's list for the spring 2023 semester at this Bloomington, Illinois, university.