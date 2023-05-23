Beck, Silha graduate from Minnesota State University May 23, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Minnesota State University, MankatoLibby Beck of Albany and Ella Silha of Janesville each earned Bachelor of Science degrees in the spring 2023 semester at this Mankato, Minnesota, university. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Left behind: Former recovery center void of tenants, trashed and abandoned, as town weighs options Police seek public's help in shots fired investigation Beloit man sentenced in South Beloit homicide Historical find?: Milton Civil War living history event a chance to inquire about tiny spiked metal ball Public record for May 18, 2023 Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form