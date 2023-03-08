Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Club member John Janes shuffles up the entries before Darlene Johnson selects the 15 winning raffle tickets for its annual Truck On Ice fundraiser at Rotary Botanical Gardens on Wednesday. Warm weather prevented them from safely launching the Truck on Ice at the Traxler Park lagoon this year.
JANESVILLE — The Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Club has announced the winners of its annual Truck On Ice fundraiser.
On Wednesday, a drawing held at Rotary Botanical Gardens determined the winners as the wasn’t thick enough to safely park the truck on Traxler Pond.
This is the fourth time in the 20-year history of the contest that a drawing was needed to determine winners.
Winners were: Bruce Jorenby of Janesville, $3,000 grand prize; Ruth Ann Potts, Edie Baron, Bob Knudson, Claire Olsen, all from Janesville, $250 each; and Patsy Sarnow, Jan Willeford, Doris Henning, Heather Walker, Doris Henning, Tricia Coppernoll, Paul Ryan (all from Janesville); and Michelle Jordan of Minneapolis, Mindy Remley of Evansville, and Barbara O’Brien of Huntley, Illinois, $100 each.
Sponsors of this year’s event included Davis Citgo and others. The Gazette and WCLO Radio provided publicity.
Proceeds stay in the community, funding scholarships for local area high school students and Blackhawk Technical College students and funding activities for the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Craig and Parker closets and homeless students.