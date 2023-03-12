JANESVILLE -- State Rep. Sue Conley (D-Janesville), will be the featured speaker at the March meeting of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women.

Conley, who represents the 44th state Assembly district, will give a legislative update at the group's next meeting on Tuesday, March 28, at the Janesville Women's Club, 108 S. Jackson St. 

