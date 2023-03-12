State Rep. Sue Conley will speak to University Women GAZETTE STAFF Mar 12, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE -- State Rep. Sue Conley (D-Janesville), will be the featured speaker at the March meeting of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women.Conley, who represents the 44th state Assembly district, will give a legislative update at the group's next meeting on Tuesday, March 28, at the Janesville Women's Club, 108 S. Jackson St. The event begins with a social at 6 p.m. followed by a program at 6:30 p.m. The in-person event will be shown live via Zoom. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville 'Billboard Bachelor' has alleged harassment, domestic abuse history Public record for March 10, 2023 Fired Rock County medical investigator seeks review of office's management The week that was: a new Janesville city manager, a 'Billboard Bachelor' and a fired medical investigator Public record for March 9, 2023 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form