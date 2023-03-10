Speed restrictions placed on entire Rock County portion of Rock River GAZETTE STAFF Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--A slow/no-wake speed restriction has been placed on the Rock River throughout Rock County, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.Water levels exceed county ordinance requirements at all sections of the river from Lake Koshkonong to the stateline, according to the news release.Sheriff’s office deputies will place slow/no-wake signs at public access points along the river, according to the release. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville 'Billboard Bachelor' has alleged harassment, domestic abuse history Public record for March 10, 2023 Public record for March 9, 2023 City of Janesville declares winter weather emergency Positive pairings: Milton schools piloting Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor program Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form