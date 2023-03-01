top story Slow/no-wake order in place on Rock River from Lake Koshkonong to town of Beloit GAZETTE STAFF Mar 1, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A slow/no-wake order went into effect Wednesday on the Rock River from Lake Koshkonong to the Indianford Dam.That added to the length of river placed earlier this week under a speed restriction between the dam and the Beloit Rock Townline Road bridge, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.The water level at Lake Koshkonong was 8.21 feet, higher than the 8 feet that triggers a slow/no-wake order between the lake and the Indianford Dam under county ordinance.A reading of 7.19 feet at Afton, higher than the 6.5-foot threshold for a speed restriction between the dam and the Townline Road bridge, kept the order in place for that stretch of the river.The sheriff's office said deputies are installing slow/no-wake signs at all public access points along the river from Dallman's Landing on Lake Koshkonong to the Beloit Rock Townline Road bridge. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for March 1, 2023 Governor includes $15 million for Woodman's Center in proposed state capital budget Three arrested for robbing home of person they'd found dead Report: Only one Janesville school building will reach capacity in the coming decade Public can meet Janesville city manager finalists at Thursday forum Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form