Salvation Army flower order forms available GAZETTE STAFF Mar 29, 2023 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE -- The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary now has order forms for its annual flower sale.Plant selections include annuals, perennials, potted plants and hanging baskets. Free delivery is available within a 15-mile radius for orders over $400.Pre-order forms must be submitted by April 28. For a form, call Sandy at 608-754-7506 or email wes.sandy@sbcglocal.net.The sale will be held from May 10-12 in Uptown Janesville near the old JC Penny store. Sale hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 10 and 11 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 12.Proceeds will support Rock County Salvation Army programs in Beloit and Janesville. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form