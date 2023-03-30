JANESVILLE--Downtown Janesville Inc. welcomes residents to participate in ‘plogging’ to celebrate Earth Day, according to a Downtown Janesville news release.

‘Plogging’ is the activity of picking up trash while on a walk or jog. The term originated in Sweden and is the combination of Swedish words for “pick up” and “jogging,” according to the news release.

