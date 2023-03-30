Residents encouraged to 'plog' for Earth Day GAZETTE STAFF Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--Downtown Janesville Inc. welcomes residents to participate in ‘plogging’ to celebrate Earth Day, according to a Downtown Janesville news release.‘Plogging’ is the activity of picking up trash while on a walk or jog. The term originated in Sweden and is the combination of Swedish words for “pick up” and “jogging,” according to the news release.Residents are encouraged to take a grocery bag to ‘plog’ from April 16 to 22 in lead up to Earth Day. The goal is to collect one plastic grocery bag of trash.Residents can share their ‘plogging’ experience for a chance to win prizes from Downtown Janesville businesses. Participants should use the hashtag #JanesvillePlogging with the tag DJI. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now The Happy Piper brings wealth of cigars, pipes and tobacco to Janesville's south side Whitewater mother charged in death of abandoned baby Public record for March 29, 2023 Janesville woman facing drug charges after traffic stop Police: Downtown Whitewater death was a suicide Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form