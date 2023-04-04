JANESVILLE--The monthly Knights of Columbus euchre tournament deals out Saturday, April 15, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.

The tournament is open to players of all levels. Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and cards will be dealt at 6 p.m. Entry costs $10 per person and proceeds will support local charities.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you