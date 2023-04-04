Monthly euchre tournament set for April 15 GAZETTE STAFF Apr 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The monthly Knights of Columbus euchre tournament deals out Saturday, April 15, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.The tournament is open to players of all levels. Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and cards will be dealt at 6 p.m. Entry costs $10 per person and proceeds will support local charities.Cash prizes, door prizes and 50/50 raffles will be available. Sandwiches and drinks will also be available for purchase.For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Ed Heflin at 608-563-1301. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Milton School District to add five to Wall of Honor Whitewater to allow ATVs on all city streets 2 challengers the likely question marks in Janesville council race UPDATE: National Weather Service confirms six more tornadoes, pushing Friday's total to nine in southcentral Wisconsin Rock County considers how to fund highway projects Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form