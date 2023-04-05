Milton accepting nominations for Parade Marshall GAZETTE STAFF Apr 5, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILTON--Residents can now submit Parade Marshall nominations for the Milton Fourth of July parade, according to a City of Milton website.Nominations must be submitted by noon on Friday, April 28.To nominate, visit www.milton-wi.gov/ParadeMarshallNomination. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Milton School District referendum appears to have failed New Janesville City Council will have a lot on its plate Sharon, other local spots, see hail and heavy rain on Tuesday Anissa Welch holds onto Milton mayor seat Officials: State court race fueled heavy voter turnout in Rock County Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form