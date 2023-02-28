Knights of Columbus hosting euchre tournament Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—The Knights of Columbus the Rev. Mark Mueller Council 9230 will host a euchre tournament Saturday, March. 18, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and play will start at 6 p.m. Players of all skill levels are welcomed to participate.Sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase and cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle will be available.The entry fee is $10 per person. Proceeds from the tournament will support local charities.For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Ed Heflin at 608-563-1301. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for March 1, 2023 Governor includes $15 million for Woodman's Center in proposed state capital budget Three arrested for robbing home of person they'd found dead Report: Only one Janesville school building will reach capacity in the coming decade Public can meet Janesville city manager finalists at Thursday forum Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form