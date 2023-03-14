Janesville police annual awards night is Thursday GAZETTE STAFF Mar 14, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The annual awards night hosted by the Janesville Police Department is being held March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Rotary Gardens at 1455 Palmer Dr.The awards are open to the public and will be recognizing employees, citizens and businesses for their service to the department and the community over the last year. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Awards Rotary Botanical Gardens Public Police Department Recommended for you Trending Now J. Robert’s Menswear finds the right fit on Janesville's north side Wisconsin looks on as Illinois, Michigan collect hundreds of millions in cannabis tax revenue Whitewater police release more information on newborn's body found in a field Public record for March 14, 2023 Milton School District opts into settlement against undisclosed vaping company Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form