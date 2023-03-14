01STOCK_JPDBUILDING

JANESVILLE--The annual awards night hosted by the Janesville Police Department is being held March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Rotary Gardens at 1455 Palmer Dr.

The awards are open to the public and will be recognizing employees, citizens and businesses for their service to the department and the community over the last year. 

