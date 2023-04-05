Free Easter breakfast Sunday at Cargill United Methodist GAZETTE STAFF Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--Cargill United Methodist Church is offering a free East breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday in its Fellowship Hall, 2000 Wesley Ave.Gluten and dairy free food breakfast options will be available. Easter themed activities will be held at 8:15 and 9:45 a.m. and Easter church services will be held at 7, 9 and 10:30 a.m.Free will offerings are welcomed.To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/60b0548aaa82ca1f94-easter1#/. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville woman disputes on religious grounds county nursing home firing over photo ID Milton superintendent: Staff, program cuts likely after failed referendum 3 arrested for burglary, attempted fraud and auto theft Convicted child sex offender placed in Janesville Flood warning issued near Rock River in Afton Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form