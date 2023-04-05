JANESVILLE--Cargill United Methodist Church is offering a free East breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday in its Fellowship Hall, 2000 Wesley Ave.

Gluten and dairy free food breakfast options will be available. Easter themed activities will be held at 8:15 and 9:45 a.m. and Easter church services will be held at 7, 9 and 10:30 a.m.

