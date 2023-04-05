Free East breakfast available Sunday at Cargill United GAZETTE STAFF Apr 5, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--Cargill United Methodist Church is offering a free East breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday in its Fellowship Hall, 2000 Wesley Ave.Gluten and dairy free food breakfast options will be available. Easter themed activities will be held at 8:15 and 9:45 a.m. and Easter church services will be held at 7, 9 and 10:30 a.m.Free will offerings are welcomed.To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/60b0548aaa82ca1f94-easter1#/. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Milton School District referendum appears to have failed New Janesville City Council will have a lot on its plate Sharon, other local spots, see hail and heavy rain on Tuesday Anissa Welch holds onto Milton mayor seat Officials: State court race fueled heavy voter turnout in Rock County Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form