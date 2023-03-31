Financial Fitness night set for April 18 at Whitewater library GAZETTE STAFF Mar 31, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER--The Financial Fitness Family Night will be offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, 431 W. Center St.Participants will learn about financial literacy, budgeting and money management. The event is free and open to all residents.The event in hosted in partnership with PremierBank in celebration of Money Smart Week.For more information, contact Sarah French at 262-458-2782 or sfrench@whitewater-wi.gov. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 32 students in Janesville, Milton schools earn awards in Mary Jo Nettesheim Writing Competition Gazette carrier retiring from his route after 45 years Public record for March 31, 2023 Rotary Botanical Gardens to build castle-like 'comfort station' in hillside Police pursuit through Rock, Walworth counties end with arrest of Beloit man, authorities say Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form