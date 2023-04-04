Cutest Pet Contest accepting photo submissions throughout April GAZETTE STAFF Apr 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The Human Society of Southern Wisconsin is now accepting photo submissions for its annual Cutest Pet Contest fundraiser, according to a human society news release.Residents can submit photos of their cute pets through the end of April. The top 12 winners will be featured in the humane society’s 2023 Cutest Pet Calendar, according to the release.Photo submissions costs $10. For an additional $10, residents can request to reserve a specific day on the calendar to feature a picture of their pet, according to the news release.Residents will then vote on the cutest pet for $1 per vote. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.To sign up and vote, visit petsgohome.org/events/cutest-pet-contest.For more information, email Shannon Redden at sredden@petsgohome.org. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Milton School District to add five to Wall of Honor Whitewater to allow ATVs on all city streets 2 challengers the likely question marks in Janesville council race UPDATE: National Weather Service confirms six more tornadoes, pushing Friday's total to nine in southcentral Wisconsin Rock County considers how to fund highway projects Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form