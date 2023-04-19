MILTON -- Dannelle Gay, “The Traveling Cheesehead,” is a Wisconsin author devoted to exploring attractions and hidden gems. She has published a new guidebook, “100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die,” which details wisconsin bucket list items, and what to expect from your visits. Gay will be in Milton for a book signing on Thursday, May 4 from 5-7 p.m. at the Milton House Museum, 18 S. Janesville Street in Milton. Milton is featured in the new book.
MARIA’S STORY PRESENTATION
MILTON -- The Milton Public Library will host presentation by Michael Dorn, a volunteer and educator who works with Project Maria, a local non-profit dedicated to helping those in Rock and surrounding counties who are impacted by eating disorders. Dorn will speak at 6 p.m. Monday, April 24 at the library, 430 E.. High St., in Milton.
EARTH DAY CLEAN-UP
MILTON -- Timber Hill Winery is sponsoring a clean up at Storrs Lake, in honor of Earth Day, on Saturday, April 22 from 9:45 a.m. to noon. It will begin at the entrance to the Ice Age Trail near Storrs Lake and will run from 10-11 a.m., with an optional $5 boxed lunch to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Timber Hill Winery, 1223 Storrs Lake Road. For more information call (608) 247-4615.
UW-WHITEWATER LECTURE
WHITEWATER -- Bojana Zoric Martinez will deliver the 2023 John Kenneth Kyle Lecture at 6 pm on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in the Summers Auditorium in the UW-Whitewater University Center. The lecture will be preceded by a reception at 5 pm. This event is free and the public is invited to attend.
Martinez is the director of the Bureau of Refugee Programs and the Wisconsin State Refugee Coordinator. She will address the impact of the combined dynamics of government policy and support, and nonprofit service provision and advocacy, on refugees in the United States.
Martinez, herself a former refugee, brings both personal and professional insights to the discussion.
John Kenneth Kyle, a 1922 UW-Whitewater alumnus, established the lecture series to bring outstanding speakers with a strong connection to Wisconsin to the UW-Whitewater campus.
This year, the lecture is co-sponsored by the Department of Politics, Government, and Law and the Institute for Nonprofit Management Studies to demonstrate the connections between policy and direct service, and how government and nonprofits work together.
For more information, contact the Institute for Nonprofit Management Studies staff at cobenonprofit@uww.edu or 262-472-7158.