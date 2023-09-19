Culver's
WHITEWATER – The Bethel House board and staff will be having a fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Culver’s, 1414 West Main Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ten percent of all sales will be donated to Bethel House’s mission to prevent homelessness in the Whitewater Community.

  
