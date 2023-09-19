Bethel House Culver’s fundraiser is Wednesday KATIE GARCIA katlyn.garcia@apg-sw.com Katlyn Garcia Author email Sep 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER – The Bethel House board and staff will be having a fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Culver’s, 1414 West Main Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.Ten percent of all sales will be donated to Bethel House’s mission to prevent homelessness in the Whitewater Community. Featured Local Savings Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bethel House Fundraiser Homelessness Prevention Social_feed Katlyn Garcia Author email Recommended for you Trending Now COVID-19 up in Janesville wastewater as new vaccine becomes available locally The Green Door: 1920's themed mocktail bar opens in downtown Janesville 1 motorcyclist dead, 1 injured in crash near downtown Boy dead, man arrested in South Beloit shooting 3 Janesville police officers injured in incidents Thursday Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form