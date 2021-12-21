Anthony Davis is injured and out for at least a month. Klay Thompson’s incredibly long recovery is not quite finished. Kyrie Irving almost certainly will not be ready to make his season debut.
The NBA’s Christmas lineup was already going to be missing some stars.
And then, along came COVID-19.
The virus-related numbers around the league are skyrocketing—84 players from 20 teams as of Tuesday afternoon— and there’s certainly a strong chance that some teams playing on Christmas this year will be without key players.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins and Brooklyn teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden—all scheduled to be showcased on Christmas this year—currently are sidelined.
It’s possible each may be back soon. It’s possible some may not be back by Saturday.
Nobody knows.
“This is not all happening again, is it?” Hawks guard Kevin Huerter tweeted, asking the question that has undoubtedly been on plenty of minds in recent days.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday that there are “no plans” to pause the season, even as the number of players entering the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols skyrockets.
A year ago at Christmas, the pandemic was keeping the fans away from most arenas. Now, there are more players dealing with virus-related issues than there are injuries.
And the NBA knows the numbers almost certainly will get worse before they get better. That’s one of the reasons why they are now allowing teams to replace players who test positive without any salary cap or luxury tax repercussions. The league memo announcing that decision said the amended policy will be in effect until mid-January, at least.
Officially, last season’s lineup of NBA Christmas games had zero players sitting out due to virus-related concerns. Through Monday, the 10 teams scheduled to play on Saturday had a combined 36 players known to be in the protocols—not including Lakers coach Frank Vogel.
For now, the five Christmas Day games all remain on as scheduled.