MINNEAPOLIS
University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst appeared unusually subdued Saturday after he watched his team fail to earn a share of the Big Ten West Division title and secure a berth in the Big Ten championship game.
Chryst never lights up a room by pounding his fists on podiums or by waxing poetic. His comments are always measured, win or lose.
Yet UW’s 23-13 loss to Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium clearly hit him hard.
Perhaps because Chryst understood this team possessed the talent and experience needed to not only win the West Division but to also challenge the East champion for the Big Ten title.
However, UW’s regular-season finale against Minnesota looked strikingly similar to the season opener against Penn State, a 16-10 home loss.
In both games, the offense couldn’t finish drives and the performance of the defense didn’t match the standard set by the players on Jim Leonhard’s unit.
“You put everything into this week,” Chryst said. “And when it doesn’t come out … there is genuine disappointment.”
But then, UW’s players and coaches should be disappointed.
After starting 0-2 in the Big Ten and 1-3 overall, they reeled off seven consecutive victories.
At 6-2 in the league and 8-3 overall, UW entered the Minnesota game needing a victory to head to Indianapolis and compete for the Big Ten championship—as well as avenge an earlier loss to Michigan.
“What got us here you are so grateful for,” Chryst said. “The effort and the commitment and what they did.
“You can’t take that away. That group has done that.”
All true.
Like it or not, though, the players and coaches aren’t going to point first to the seven-game winning streak when they evaluate the totality of the regular season.
The more powerful memories are likely to be from the 10-point loss to the Gophers:
- The offense getting two field goals on nine full possessions.
- The interception that gave Minnesota the ball at the Wisconsin 28 less than two minutes into the third quarter.
- The inability of the defense to get enough third-down stops, allowing the Gophers to convert five of 11 chances.
Several players talked openly about the desire to not only win the West in 2021 but to get to Indianapolis and defeat whichever team won the East.
“We talked about it before the season,” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “Yea, we’ve been here. But let’s get a win. That is something that hasn’t been done in a really long time. Since 2012.”
UW reached the Big Ten title game in 2016, 2017 and 2019 under Chryst.
The Badgers fell to Penn State, 38-31, in 2016.
Ohio State ended the Badgers’ bid for a perfect season in 2017 with a 27-21 victory.
The Buckeyes took down UW again in 2019, rallying for a 34-21 victory after trailing 21-7 at halftime.
Chryst’s seventh team had enough talent on offense, defense and special teams to return to the title game this season.
Instead, the loss to Minnesota allowed Iowa to win the division title outright—the same Iowa team that suffered a 27-7 loss to UW earlier this season.
As Chryst quietly answered questions after the loss, the pain was palpable.
He knows this team has one more game, an as-yet undetermined bowl game, to at least end the season with a victory.
But he also knows this team was good enough to win the West for the fourth time in the last six seasons.
“We didn’t get it done,” he said quietly.