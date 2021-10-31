MADISON
Is Wisconsin developing into the best team in the Big Ten’s West Division?
Yes, the Badgers have four league games remaining on their schedule.
But 10th-ranked Iowa generally was considered the best team in the division entering Saturday, and the unranked Badgers dominated the Hawkeyes in all phases in a 27-7 victory in front of an announced crowd of 74,209 at Camp Randall Stadium.
“This is where we envisioned ourselves, winning games, playing great defense (and) running the ball,” senior outside linebacker Noah Burks said after UW extended its winning streak to four games. “We had a slow start but we picked it up and we’re carrying a lot of momentum. We kind of finding our identity a team.
“We’ve just got to keep it rolling. We’re not done yet.”
UW’s defense limited Iowa to 23 total yards and one first down and forced two turnovers in the opening half as the Badgers built a 20-0 lead.
“Once again, I thought our defense was tremendous in so many ways,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “I thought early, we did a really good job.”
The punt coverage unit recovered a muff to set up a score and kicker Collin Larsh continued his stellar season by making both field-goal attempts, from 29 and 32 yards.
The offense scored only 10 points off three Iowa turnovers in the half but opened the scoring with an impressive 65-yard touchdown drive and moved the ball well enough to complement the work of the defense.
“You look back, I don’t care what game,” Chryst said, “but it takes a lot of people, a lot of contributions, a lot of effort, to win a game. And I think today is no different.”
As a result, the Badgers topped a ranked foe for the second consecutive week and improved to 3-2 in the league and 5-3 overall.
They haven’t lost since suffering a 38-17 drubbing at the hands of Michigan on Oct. 2 and have climbed back into the thick of the race for the West Division title.
Iowa (6-2, 3-2) suffered its second consecutive loss. The Hawkeyes were 3-0 in the league and 6-0 overall before falling to Purdue two weeks ago.
Minnesota improved to 4-1 in the league and 6-2 overall with a 41-14 victory Saturday at Northwestern. The Gophers face Iowa Nov. 13 in Iowa City and host UW on Nov. 27 in the teams’ regular-season finale.
Wisconsin’s defense puts on an impressive show
UW’s defense was ridiculously dominant in the first half and finished with six sacks, gave up just one scoring drive and held Iowa to 12 rushing yards.
Iowa finished with 156 yards on 55 plays, an average of 2.8 yards per play. The Hawkeyes converted just 2 of 13 third-down chances and went 0 for 3 on fourth down.
“We had nice script on defense for what Iowa was going to do,” Burks said. “It is nice playing against a pro-style team. We play against our offense (weekly) and there are a lot of similarities.
“We thought we had better matchups all the way across the board.”
Quarterback Graham Mertz was solid early and passed for one touchdown and ran for another in the opening half. He added a 1-yard sneak early in the fourth quarter to help UW build a 27-7 lead and finished 11 of 22 for 104 yards and a touchdown.
He completed 8 of his first 9 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown to help UW build a 17-0 lead with 7 minutes 40 seconds left in the first half.
Why was Mertz sharp early?
“The prep I put in during the week,” he said, “just trusting my reads, trusting what I was seeing and letting it loose.”
Braelon Allen (20 carries, 104 yards) and Chez Mellusi (19-48) ran the ball effectively enough to take the pressure off Mertz. Allen rushed six times for 37 yards on an 11-play, 60-yard drive that allowed UW to push the lead to 27-7.
UW finished with 166 rushing yards on 48 carries. The Hawkeyes came in third in the Big Ten and seventh nationally, allowing an average of 89.7 rushing yards per game. Only Penn State broke the 100-yard mark against the Hawkeyes, rushing 33 times for 107 yards (3.2-yard average) in a 23-20 loss.
“We allowed over 150 rushing yards, which is not like us,” Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon said.
Mertz, who came in completing 55.9% of his passes, led UW on an eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive with his arm for the first score.
He hit 5 of 5 passes for 52 yards, capping the drive with a 4-yard pass to tight end Jake Ferguson on third and 1. Mertz faked the handoff to Allen, Iowa’s defense bit and Ferguson was all alone to help UW take a 7-0 lead with 3:08 left in the first quarter.
“You know you’re going to have to move the ball a number of different ways,” Chryst said. “Felt like the way they were playing it and kind of the opportunity presented itself, I thought guys did a good job taking advantage of that.
“I thought in general the protection was really good. ... You’re hoping to get it through the run (but) you knew certainly you would have to get some in the passing game.”
Iowa’s defense limited the Badgers to a total of 3 yards on their first six plays of the second half and the Hawkeyes pulled within 20-7 with 8:21 left in the third on a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Spencer Petras.
When UW went three and out for the third consecutive time, the Hawkeyes had their window of opportunity to pull within one score.
Iowa took over at its 36 after the punt and moved to fourth and 1 at the UW 40.
After taking a timeout, the Hawkeyes gave the ball to fullback Monte Pottebaum for the second consecutive play. Pottebaum had gained 1 yard on third and 2 but this time was stuffed by the middle of UW’s line and came up inches short.
Badgers put the game away with final touchdown drive
UW took over at its 40 with 3:53 left. To that point in the half the Badgers had 4 yards on nine plays.
On the seventh play of the drive, the Badgers lost tight end Clay Cundiff (leg), who was taken away in an ambulance, but they punched it into the end zone on a 1-yard sneak by Mertz with 12:54 left.
That capped an 11-play, 60-yard drive as UW pushed its lead to 27-7 with 12:54 left in the game and regained the momentum Iowa worked hard to build.
“I thought that was a sequence that was huge, for the defensive stop and then to be able to finish it with a drive that end in a score,” Chryst said. “I thought that was a big part of kind of the finish of that game.”
The Badgers appeared finished after the loss to Michigan. Four victories later, they are in the thick of the West Division race and they believe they have unfinished business.