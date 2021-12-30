GREEN BAY
Despite the fact that COVID-19 is still moving through the NFL and affecting roster depth everywhere, the Green Bay Packers’ player numbers are on the rebound.
On the same day they registered no positive tests among players on the active roster, the Packers returned three key players Thursday, including one surprise: wide receiver Randall Cobb.
Cornerback Kevin King and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling both passed COVID-19 protocols and were back on the field in full pads Thursday afternoon. But the real news was the return of Cobb.
The Packers opened a three-week window in which Cobb can remain on injured reserve but not count against the 53-man roster. The Packers can move him to the 53-man roster any time during those three weeks.
“It’s very encouraging,” wide receivers coach Jason Vrable said, adding that Cobb badly wanted to be available when the playoffs begin.
Prior to practice, coach Matt LaFleur gave no indication that Cobb would take part in practice, let alone in full pads, so he wasn’t asked about his prospects for playing Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.
But the Packers have used practice as part of the rehabilitation process, so it’s possible Cobb was working to get back in time for the playoffs and not this week or next. Other players who have had similar surgery have needed around a month before returning to action.
It was just five weeks ago that Cobb suffered a core muscle tear during a four-catch, 95-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Rams. The injury resulted in surgery during the team’s bye week. The Packers placed Cobb on injured reserve Dec. 11.
Valdes-Scantling’s return was expected after he was returned to the active roster Wednesday. He had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Dec. 21.
King’s return occurred much more quickly. He was placed on the list Saturday and was able to benefit from the NFL’s relaxed protocols, which say a player can return in five days as long as he doesn’t show COVID-19 symptoms.
He and fellow cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles were both activated off the list and should be available Sunday.
All three of the players returning have roster exemptions until this weekend and will have to be added to the 53-man roster, which because of numerous COVID-19 cases holds just 42 players.
Cobb’s return would be welcome. He was having a solid year, excelling the most on third downs. He has 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns.
Cobb also could take over punt return duties from rookie Amari Rodgers, who has struggled in that role. Rodgers is on the COVID-19 list, so if Cobb plays this weekend, it could be as the punt returner.
The two players the Packers added to the COVID-19 list are guard Elgton Jenkins and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey. Both are on injured reserve but have been around the team and the facility.
The Packers added a player to the practice squad, but they did not add a punter to replace Corey Bojorquez if he is unable to return to the roster from the COVID-19 list.
The team added 6-foot, 219-pound wide receiver David Moore, a former seventh-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks who was in training camp with Carolina this summer and spent time on the practice squads of Las Vegas and Denver this fall.