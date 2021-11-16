ELKHORN
The Milton girls basketball team got the 2021-22 season off on a winning note Tuesday night, topping Elkhorn, 55-47 in a nonconference contest.
The Red Hawks, who led 21-17 at halftime, got 15 points from Saige Radke and 10 from Sophie Mezera.
Sommer Tuerscher had 22 points to lead all scorers for the Elks.
Milton hosts Monroe on Friday night, while Elkhorn will travel to Waukesha South.
Milton (55)—Allison Zimmerman 0 2-2 2, Saige Radke 4 6-6 15, Sophie Mezera 4 2-7 10, Tressa Shaw 1 1-2 4, Holly Morehart 3 1-2 8, Sydney Kanable 1 5-6 7, Hailey Ferguson 2 0-0 4, Kaitlyn Stockman 0 0-1 0, Julia Wolf 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 17-24-75.
Elkhorn (47)—Kaylee Anzalone 2 2-2 8, Bethany Arnold 0 0-2 0, Maddy Harding 1 0-0 3, Sommer Tuescher 8 6-9 22, Kaleigh Runnels 3 1-6 7, Malvitz 1 2-2 5 Stortie 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 11-23 47.
Halftime—Milton 21, Elkhorn 17. 3-point goals—Milton 4 (Radke, Shaw, Morehart, Wolf); Elkhorn. Total fouls—Milton 17, Elkhorn 17.
Clinton 75, Delavan-Darien 33
- —Clinton senior Elli Teubert opened the season with a bang, making seven 3-point baskets and totaling 37 points—without attempting a free throw—to lead the Cougars past Delavan-Darien in nonconference play. Clinton opened a 49-16 halftime lead as Teubert scored 20 of her points before halftime. Jayden Nortier added 14 points for the Cougars. Delavan-Darien got 22 points from freshman Addison Stallings.
Clinton (75)—Elli Teubert 15 0-0 37, Hannah Hahn 1 0-0 3, Ava Mueller 1 0-0 3, Jayden Nortier 7 0-0 14, Rya Wellnitz 1 0-0 2, Neleah Bobolz 3 2-4 9, Shayla Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Tiana Roehl 2 0-0 5. Totals 31 2-4 75.
Delavan-Darien (33)—Jaelyn Logterman 1 1-4 3, Alexandra Green 1 2-4 4, Elle Grabow 0 1-2 1, Addi-son Stallings 7 8-10 22, Anna Quartuffi 1 1-4 3. Totals 10 13-24 33.
Halftime—C 49, DD 16. 3-point goals—Clinton 11 (Teubert 7, Hahn, Mueller, Bobolz, Roehl); Delavan-Darien 0. Total fouls—Clinton 19, Delavan-Darien 9.
Beloit Turner 58, Juda 37
- —Nadilee Fernandez scored 19 points and Lacy Combs added 13 to lead the host Trojans past the Panthers. Juda got 18 points from Anna Skoumal.
Juda (37)—C. Davis 1 2-4 4, Anna Skoumal 8 1-4 18, A. Metz 2 0-0 6, A. Barton 1 0-1 2, J. Lerch 1 0-0 2, L. Ruger 0 0-2 0, K. Brooks 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 3-11 37.
Turner (58)—Gracie Murphy 1 1-2 3, Anya Martin 2 0-0 4, Neveyah House 2 1-2 5, Nadilee Fer-nandez 7 3-3 19, Bella Spain 1 0-0 2, Mariya Babilius 1 0-0 2, Lacy Combs 5 3-4 13, Shelby Curry 3 3-4 0. Totals 22 8-15 53.
Halftime—BT 27, J 15. 3-point goals—J 4 (Metz 2, Skoumal, Brooks); BT 3 (Fernandez 2, Curry). Total fouls—J 15; BT 15. Fouled out—Rufer.
Evansville 44, Dodgeville 38—Evansville sank 18 of 28 free throws—and only 12 field goals—and opened a 27-14 halftime lead on its way past Dodgeville. Ava Brandenberg sank seven of 10 tries and totaled 13 points, matching the mark of Maria Messing, who was 7-for-9 from the line.
Dodgeville (38)—Olivia Forsyth 1 6-8 8, Ava Garthwaite 3 0-0 6, Rylee Forsyth 0 2-2 2, McKenna Reilly 2 0-0 4, Maggie White 4 2-4 10, Rayona Kitelinger 1 1-2 4, Wiegel 1 0-2 2, Blume 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 11-18 38.
Evansville (44)—Sydney Hazard 2 1-2 7, Maria Messing 3 7-9 13, Chinna Hermanson 2 2-5 6, Ava Brandenberg 5 7-10 13, Emma Vogl 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 18-28 44.
Halftime—Evansville 27, Dodgeville 14. 3-point goals—Dodgeville 1 (Kitelinger), Evansville 2 (Hazard 2). Total fouls—Dodgeville 21, Evansville 18. Fouled out—R. Forsyth.
Lake Mills 61, Whitewater 40—The Whippets dropped their 2021-22 season opener to the visiting L-Cats. Lake Mills (1-0) led 33-20 at intermission. The L-Cats were led by Sydney Burling’s 15 points. Emily Wollin added 13. Whitwater’s Kindyl Kilar had 19 points to lead all scorers for the Whippets.
Lake Mills (61)—E. Wollin 4 4-8 13, K. Nielsen 1 1-2 4, J. Hosey 3 1-4 9, S. Burling 5 3-6 15, H. Sellnow 1 0-0 2, T. Wollin 1 0-1 2, B. Pitta 4 5-6 13, A. Kleinfeldt 2 1 0-3 3. Totals 20-14-30 61.
Whitewater (40)—C. Kopecky 0 2-3 2, K. Kilar 2 12-15 19, Navejas 5 1-2 12, Grosinske 1 0-0 2, Gillette 0 1-2 1, Amundson 1 0-0 2, Truesdale 1 2-4 4. Totals 10 18-26 40.
Halftime—LM 33, W 20. 3-point goals—LM 7 (LM 21; W 20. Fouled out—Grosinske.