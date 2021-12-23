Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark was back on the practice field Thursday, his first appearance since being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.
Clark was seen during the open-viewing portion of practice, participating in warm-ups and linemen’s individual drills. Coach Matt LaFleur said this is the first step to getting Clark back—possibly even for Saturday’s game against Cleveland.
“As far as Kenny is concerned, he’s still going through the protocol,” LaFleur said. “It was great to have him back in the building. It was great to see him out there.”
Due to recent changes to the COVID-19 protocols, the Pro Bowl selection was able to return to action sooner. Packers trainers will also want him to show he’s physically able to take the exertion of a game.
“Provided he clears, then he’ll play. But we’ll see where he’s at and making sure that he is, first of all, healthy because that’s the most important thing, and that he feels confident to go out there and play at a high level,” LaFleur said.
Clark’s potential return could be crucial, facing one of the best offensive lines in the league Saturday in the Browns—although center J.C. Tretter was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday.
“That’s just the times that we’re in. It’s so different each and every week when you go out there,” LaFleur said. “When you talk about game planning, you’re always looking at the scheme first, and then you think about how the players impact the scheme. And just what adjustments you may have to make.
“So I think that’s always kind of on your mind of just like, this week, we’re getting ready for the defensive side of the ball. Whether or not (defensive end) Myles Garrett is going to play, I know he’s listed as questionable, you just got to have a plan for whether or not (defensive end) Jadeveon Clowney’s in there.”