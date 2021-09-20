Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Janesvile Parker girls tennis team lost a Big Eight match at home to Madison West, 6-1.
The Vikings got their only point of the night at No. 1 doubles, where Annie and Lucy Barnes defeated Emily Goetz and Isabelle Gao, 6-3, 7-5.
Big Eight
Singles—Grace Qian (MW) def. Martha Jacobson, 6-0, 6-1. Tyra Gustafson (MW) def. Alexandra Craker, 6-0, 6-0. Greta Becker (MW) def. Chloe Lovelace, 6-0, 6-0. Grace Huang (MW) def. Brianna Cicmansky, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Annie Barnes/Lucy Barnes (P) def. Emily Goetz/Isabelle Gao, 6-3, 7-5. Naomi Held/Dani DeAngeles (MW) def. Cheyevve Spade/Alicia Gonzalez, 6-1, 6-1.Kaia Berghann/Dakota Hanson (MW) def. Ava Egger/Myha Mohr, 6-2, 6-1.
JANESVILLE—Janesville Parker scored three goals Monday night at home, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Vikings fell to visiting East Troy in a nonconference contest, 5-3.
Daniel Marshall had a pair of goals in the contest for Parker.
“Daniel’s first one was off a rebound from their goalie,” Parker coach Zach Pratt said.
“Their goalie had a block, it ended up bouncing off his hands and Daniel had a really nice follow-up to send it over his right shoulder.”
Marshall’s second goal was the best one of the game, Pratt said.
“It built up off our defense. We’ve been working a lot on crisp passing, accurate passing. It came from midfield to Khristian, a good 10 yards from Daniel, and Daniel hit the shot from 15 yards out.”
The Vikings’ third and final goal of the night came from Luke Pleiss. “Luke was in the right position at the right time,” Pratt said
“He tried to hit with his left foot, which is not his dominant foot, and it hit one of their players and misdirected into the goal.”
The Vikings have two more games this week, both conference affairs. They face Madison West tonight at home at 7 p.m., then host Verona on Thursday.
EAST TROY 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 3
East Troy 4 1 — 5 Parker 1 2 — 3
ET—Aaron Mueller, 8:00; ET—Mueller, 9:00; ET—Alex Bruce, 10:00; JP—Daniel Marshall, 20:00; ET—Justin Brehm, 23:00.
ET—Landon Rieck, 54:00; JP—Marshall (Khristian Alvarez) 69:00; JP—Luke Pleiss, 71:00.
Saves—ET 3 (Brady Orlowski); JP 10 (Brennan Lovell 7; Zhander Rowley 3).
Record: Parker 0-7.
