GM revitalization
When the forum turned to the question of whether the city is doing enough to promote the for General Motors site on the city's south side, several of the candidates said there were more questions than answers on the site's status, including who the current owner is and what environmental cleanup still needs to be completed there.
Williams said when Commercial Development Company took over the site that he had high hopes for its revitalization because of its track record but that those hopes have fallen apart.
He said Commercial Development has stopped answering phone calls and correspondence, leaving Janesville in a limbo area as it tries to figure out what to do with the property.
Neeno said it wasn't clear to him what steps the city is taking to market the property and that there hasn't been much transparency on that subject.
He added the site should be highly desirable with the rail connections that already exist there and that the city might need to look at taking ownership of the property to be able to guide development. Like Williams, he was also concerned about the unknown amount of environmental cleanup might still need to be done at the site.
Benson said he would not support spending local tax dollars on cleanup without the city first taking ownership. He added that marketing the site has been a top priority for the economic development department but that it's an "ecological disaster right now." The council member said the city's best path forward at the moment for the city to affect change is to ramp up enforcement of city code violations. City government has begun imposing daily fines on the site owner.
Benson and Lepinski agreed it would take a specialized tenant for the city to get the most out of the property. Lepinski said he was sure there was more the city could do to market the site but that it will be a slow process that will require incentives to get redevelopment rolling.
Miekeljohn said the city's focus should be on the cleanup and also on rebranding. He also said he wouldn't want the city to 'bamboozle' a tenant who would get stuck with cleaning up the property.
Bridges took the GM question and expanded its scope, saying the city needs to focus on making itself a more attractive place for business as a whole. He said business leaders who might be considering a move into Janesville could look at the performance of the school district and the relative lack of housing and conclude Janesville isn't prepared for a massive manufacturing center.
Burdick wrapped up the discussion on GM and said reaching out to the private sector could be helpful in the city's efforts to rehabilitate the GM property.
He referenced Forward Janesville's new CEO, Angela Pakes, whose previous career experience includes revitalizing former large-scale manufacturing properties.
"There's no need to reinvent the wheel" if others have already worked on similar project, he said.
Downtown redevelopment
Most of the candidates in Thursday's forum agreed the city had done a good job and spent the right amount of money to foster redevelopment downtown. Several, including current council members Williams and Benson, said that, for the time being, there isn't much more investment the city needs to make and that the growth has reached a point where it is self sustaining.
Neeno, a downtown business owner, said there is great momentum and that downtown is in a great position to keep improving.
Miekeljohn said the city shouldn't lose sight of other parts of the city.
"I don't want to stick importance on a single part of town and neglect the rest," he said.
Benson said the work downtown has the ability to unite all corners of the city and that he sees redevelopment efforts turning to the west and south sides and even Milton Avenue, especially south of Holiday Drive.
Bridges said the city was wise to invest in the town square along the river between Court and Milwaukee streets because it has made Janesville a more attractive place to live and bring businesses. Burdick said he hadn't spent much time downtown in the past but that he was impressed by the turnout at a recent downtown event and that such gatherings help give the city an identity.
"It's impressive what's been done in a short amount of time," he said.
Lepinski said he agreed that the right amount has been spent, but he seemed leery of future plans and what they might cost. He referred to the city's 2015 ARISE plan, which he said identified seven "catalyst sites," one of which was downtown. He said he wanted to know what the current plans were, if any, at the other catalyst sites and about cost estimates in 2022 dollars for those plans.
He also mentioned City Manager Mark Freitag's state of the city speech in January in which Freitag said the city hopes to build an amphitheater outside the Janesville Performing Arts Center and contribute to building a children's museum and questioned whether such projects should be classified as wants or needs.
Lepinski said he would take on the role of watchdog as a member of the city council and always ask whether the city can afford projects and proposals brought to it.