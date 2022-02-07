At this time two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were downright dreadful.
They were the worst team in the NFL, coming off a 2-14 season with a first-year head coach and facing the franchise-shaping decision of whom to take with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
How did things work out? Well ... super.
The Bengals have put those dark days far behind them. Led by coach Zac Taylor, quarterback Joe Burrow and a roster of promising young talent mixed with savvy veterans, the franchise—not-so-affectionately called the “Bungles” for decades—is playing in Sunday's Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
“If you would’ve told me coming into the league when I got drafted that we would be here this year, it would be a shock," said Burrow, the top pick in 2020. “Now I’m not surprised."
Even if some outside the organization still are.
“We believed from the get-go,” Taylor said after the Bengals' 27-24 overtime win at Kansas City in the AFC championship game. “Whether people believed in us or not, we did.”
In fairness to the skeptics, changing the narrative in the NFL comes through consistent results over time.
Teams that win Super Bowl titles or are regularly in position to play deep into the postseason are viewed as successful. But those already looking to the draft by November are labeled lowly losers.
Somewhere in the misery of longtime losing franchises such as the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Detroit Lions and others, the Bengals provide hope—and, more importantly, a model for how things can turn around quickly and what it takes to pull it off.
It's far from easy, though: Cincinnati is only the third team to go from the NFL's worst record to the Super Bowl in a span of two years, joining the 2003 Carolina Panthers and 1981 San Francisco 49ers.
"There is a blueprint,” New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters last week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. "When you develop within, you draft well, you select the right free agents and you build a culture that you believe in and you stay with continuity—and you don’t fall into peer pressure with whatever Cincinnati has had to endure over the last couple of years—you end up reaping the benefits of your patience.”
Cincinnati was mired in mediocrity for so long, the team's previous trip to the Super Bowl in 1989 seemed like fairy-tale stuff. Taylor, who's 38 now, was in elementary school. The Bengals' most recent playoff win until this season came 31 years ago.
Taylor's 2-14 first season was followed by the selection of Burrow, whose rookie campaign was cut short by a knee injury in Week 11. The Bengals finished 4-11-1—last in the AFC North for the third consecutive year.
Cincinnati has been building a solid foundation, starting with the coach and quarterback, and supported by an influx of draft picks and free agents who have been key starters.
*** Left tackle Jonah Williams and linebacker Germaine Pratt were drafted in 2019.
*** Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins, linebacker Logan Wilson and right guard Hakeem Adeniji were taken in 2020, when nose tackle D.J. Reader and safety Vonn Bell were among the Bengals' free agent signings.
*** Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was reunited with his LSU quarterback when he went in the first round last April. Kicker Evan McPherson was taken in the fifth, a move that drew some criticism but now looks genius with his 12-for-12 postseason on field goals. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and Mike Hilton—all starters—were among the free agent haul.
Adding those players to a core that included homegrown veterans such as running back Joe Mixon, wide receiver Tyler Boyd, tight end C.J. Uzomah, defensive end Sam Hubbard and safety Jessie Bates has turned out to be a winning mix.
“We have a team that’s likable," Brown said in a story posted on the Bengals' website. “It’s a young team that plays exciting football.”
“This is what you work so hard for,” Burrow said. "We didn’t go into last season saying that we have to have a great offseason to make it to the Super Bowl next year. I think everyone just went into it and knew they had to get better as players so we could be better as a team.”
“It’s a great run for us,” Brown said. “Everyone in Cincinnati is hoping it continues.”