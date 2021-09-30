MADISON
Coming into this week’s Big Eight conference tournamant, the Janesville Craig girls tennis team wanted to finish fifth as a unit.
Mission accomplished.
The Cougars were led by a third-place finish from No. 2 singles player Rya Arreazola, who bested Verona’s Samantha Breitbach, 6-2, 6-3.
Craig will be in action at the subsectional tournament Monday at Lake Geneva Badger.
The sectional meets are set for Wednesday.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship matchesSingles
No. 1—Annalise Yang (ML) def. Netra Somasundarem (MID) 6-3, 6-2. No. 2—Sonta Agapov (MID) def. Tyra Gustavson (MW) 6-4, 6-2. No. 3—Lydia Sabat (MID) def. Zoe Quereshi (V) 7-5, 7-6 (8-6). No. 4—Grace Huang (MW).
Doubles
No. 1—Andler/Ryan (MID) def. Ramesh/Wu (MM) 6-4, 6-1. No. 2—Li/Conrad (MID) def. Wiriyan/Cai (MM) 6-2, 5-7, 10-4. No. 3—Nick/Nick (V) def. Heid/DeAngeles (MW) 6-2, 6-1.
Final conference point totals—Middleton 16; Madison West 12; Verona 10; Madison Memorial 8; Janesville Craig 5; Sun Prairie 4; Madison La Follette 3; Janesville Parker 0; Madison East 0; Beloit Memorial 0.
Conference meet results—Middleton 47 points; Madison West 39; Verona 36; Madison Memorial 28; Janesville Craig 18; Madison La Follette 14; Sun Prairie 12; Janesville Parker 5; Madison East 4; Beloit Memorial 0.
Conference dual-meet victories—Middleton 9; Madison West 8; Verona 7; Madison Memorial 6; Sun Prairie 5; Janesville Craig 4; Madison La Follette 3; Madison East 2; Janesville Parker 1; Beloit Memorial 0.
Girls volleyball Craig falls in five to MiddletonJANESVILLE—Janesville Craig came out on the short end of a 5-set Big Eight match at home against Middleton Thursday night, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 23-25, 13-15.
Britten Bertagnoli had 17 kills to lead the Cougar attack.
Mckaylie Justman added 16. Lily Campbell set up the Craig offense with 42 assists.
With the loss, the Cougars dropped to 20-9 overall (4-2 Big Eight).
MIDDLETON 3, JANESVILLE CRAIG 2
Middleton 21 18 25 25 15
Craig 25 25 20 23 13
Craig leaders: Aces—Lily Campbell 3, Mckaylie Justman 3, Avery Donaldson 3. Kills—Britten Bertagnoli 17, Mckaylie Justman 16. Assists—Lily Campbell 42. Digs—Abby Trapp 30. Blocks—Karen Hinkle 7.
Parker edged by Sun PrairieSUN PRAIRIE—Janesville Parker dropped a tough Big Eight match on the road at Sun Prairie Thursday night, 16-25, 25-22, 11-25, 25-20, 13-15.
Parker coach Andy Kimball said he was proud of his girls’ effort. “Middleton just made a few more plays in the fifth set,” Kimball said.
Jayda Schober led the Vikings with 14 kills. Kylie Skrzypchak added 13. Sydney Pajerski had 30 assists.
With the loss, Parker fell to 13-15 overall (1-5 Big Eight).
SUN PRAIRIE 3,
JANESVILLE PARKER 2
Parker 16 25 11 25 13
Sun Prairie 25 22 25 20 15
Parker leaders: Aces—Kylee Skrzypchak 2, Sydney Pajerski 2. Kills—Jayda Schober 14, Skrzypchak 13. Assists—Pajerski 30. Digs—Schober 19, Skrzypchak 18. Blocks—Brooke Payne 3, Skrzypchak 3.
Girls swimming Parker drops Big Eight meet to MiddletonJANESVILLE—Janesville Parker’s small swimming team dropped a 129-40 Big Eight dual meet Wednesday night.
“Considering they have 75 girls and we have 13, still not a bad meet,” Parker assistant coach Erin Jensen said in an email.
MIDDLETON 140, PARKER 24
EVENT WINNERS200-yard medley relay—Middleton (Emma Kleine, Eva Anagnostopoulos, Ella Needham, Natalie Charles), 1:59.05. 200 freestyle—Abby Utter, MID, 2:00.52. 200 individual medley—Ellie Eisele, MID, 2:31.35. 50 freestyle—Hannah Machleidt, MID, :26.59. 100 butterfly—Lily Mair, 1:02.99. 100 freestyle—Mair, MID, 1:02.99. 500 freestyle—Molly Haag, MID, 5:15.33. 200 freestyle relay—Middleton (Ryanne Woodall, Sophie Benson, Mair, Haag), 1:40.91. 100 backstroke—Needham, MID, 1:02.12. 100 breaststroke—Abby Ensenberger, MID, 1:11.46. 400 freestyle relay—Middleton (Maja Cicero, Keebler, Machleidt, Utter), 3:51.47.