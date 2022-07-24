Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst isn’t viewed as an indiscriminate risk-taker during games.
During his seven seasons as UW’s head coach, Chryst has shown he isn’t averse to punting in plus-territory, particularly if the offense is sputtering and the defense is in control.
That reputation makes the risks Chryst took in preparing for the 2022 season intriguing.
Chryst, nose tackle Keeanu Benton, linebacker Nick Herbig and quarterback Graham Mertz are set to appear Wednesday in Indianapolis during the Big Ten preseason meetings.
Chryst has yet to win a Big Ten title but has guided UW to three West Division titles and a 6-1 mark in bowl games. His record – 43-16 in league play and 65-23 overall – is impressive.
Yet after the offense struggled again in 2021, Chryst decided to step back into more of a CEO role and hire an offensive coordinator.
“If we were going to move forward,” he said, “we had to do some things differently.”
Joe Rudolph’s move to Virginia Tech allowed Chryst to shift assistant Bob Bostad from inside linebackers to the offensive line, his area of expertise for most of his coaching career.
That move wasn’t risky. It was a no-brainer.
Hiring Baltimore Ravens assistant Bobby Engram as UW’s offensive coordinator does carry risk.
Yes, Engram has an impressive résumé. He coached wide receivers for Chryst for two seasons at Pittsburgh (2012-2013) and then coached for eight seasons with the Ravens, the first five with the wide receivers and the last three with the tight ends. He was a standout wide receiver at Penn State and played 14 seasons in the NFL. And Chryst believes a good coach can handle different positions, a belief Bostad rewarded by helping develop several talented inside linebackers from 2017 through last season.
Nevertheless, the 2022 season will be Engram’s first as a coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
“I’ve worked with quarterbacks all my life,” Engram joked. “But it’s not going to be an issue. I agree with his statement. A good coach is a good coach.
“I’m willing to work hard and learn some things I need to learn but at the same time (I) bring a lot to the room.”
Grad assistant Keller Chryst, who played quarterback at Stanford and Tennessee, worked throughout the spring with the quarterbacks and is essentially an assistant QB coach.
“He has played the position at a high level,” Engram said of Keller Chryst, nephew to UW’s head coach. “We do a great job of communicating and working together.”
Paul Chryst has played a key role in UW’s offense, either as coordinator or head coach, for 14 seasons. UW has averaged at least 31.8 points per game in eight of those seasons, with two seasons of 40-plus points per game.
However, UW slumped to 25.1 points per game in 2020 and improved to only 25.4 points per game last season.
Rudolph handled the play-calling in 2020 but Chryst took the job back last season. The general perception outside the UW locker room is that the play-calling last season was unimaginative and that Chryst’s overall approach had gotten stale.
However, one of Chryst’s strengths has been tailoring the team’s overall game plan to the personnel.
In short, UW’s quarterback play last season was inconsistent and it was clear the decision was made to ride the running game (Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen) and the defense after UW was 0-2 in the league and 1-3 overall.
That strategy worked well enough for UW to reel off six consecutive Big Ten victories and seven overall to enter the regular-season finale at Minnesota 6-2 in the league and 8-3 overall. In the six Big Ten victories, UW averaged 278.7 rushing yards and quarterback Graham Mertz averaged 17.7 attempts per game.
When the running game was shut down at Minnesota, Mertz completed just 21 of 38 attempts for 171 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception and UW suffered a 23-13 defeat.
No matter how the overall scheme is tweaked or who ultimately calls the plays in 2022, UW needs more efficient quarterback play.
Can Engram and Keller Chryst get better play out of UW’s quarterbacks?
Both have used the term “collaborative” effort to describe how the play-calling will be handled.
“Paul has a lot of wisdom and a lot of experience in calling plays,” Engram said. “I’m going to lean on him. I’m going to talk ball with him. It is going to fun to figure it out.”
Chryst insists good coaches can handle unique challenges no matter their history and believes he has a strong offensive staff.
“Certainly (Bobby) is a guy that you can trust a ton,” he said. “His full day … he can dive in and have a narrower focus … frees me up to spend time with all the guys on this team. I think that is important, too. I feel fortunate that he is here.
“It’s not just Bobby. Everyone’s got ideas. Bo’s got things he believes in in the run game. Alvis (Whitted) knows this group of receivers. … And Bobby brings in a new set of ideas.”
Al Johnson, who is in his first season as a running backs coach but has experience as a coordinator, no doubt can be a resource as well.
The hiring of Johnson, a former UW offensive lineman, carries some risk as well considering his lack of experience working with running backs.
New tight ends coach Chris Haering has been in charge of UW's special teams for the past seven seasons. Haering will be coaching tight ends for the first time in his career, which began at the high school level in 1995.
Bostad is again the run-game coordinator, as he was when he coached UW’s offensive line from 2008 through 2011. He knows Chryst as well as any UW assistant.
“I don’t think he’ll ever have his fingers out of the fray,” Bostad said when asked about the offensive game-planning. “He is always going to have his level of expertise with the things he is really good at.”
Such as?
“You have guys coming from all over,” Bostad explained. “Even though I was here (before), my offensive background is a separate body. You’ve got Bobby. That is a separate body. And then you have what they did before.”
Bostad believes Chryst can help the offensive staff avoid unforeseen issues when developing the weekly plan.
“Then you’ve got Paul saying: ‘Listen, that’s really good. But this is where you’re going to run into problems,’” Bostad said. “That is a high level of expertise that has been huge in developing things.”
Chryst’s strengths have been game-planning and play-calling. He has also played a key role in the development of several UW quarterbacks, including John Stocco, Scott Tolzien, Alex Hornibrook and Jack Coan. Russell Wilson, who transferred to UW from North Carolina State, enjoyed his best college season working under Chryst in 2011.
Seven seasons into his tenure as UW head coach, Chryst has decided to put his trust in others to handle those tasks.
That decision comes with risks. Whether UW will be rewarded with a rejuvenated offense is to be determined.