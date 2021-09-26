MADISON
The University of Wisconsin’s defense through three games this season has performed well enough for the Badgers to be unbeaten and ranked in the Top 10 in the college football polls.
UW’s special teams have been solid, though surrendering a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth quarter Saturday gave Notre Dame the lead—and momentum the Badgers never regained in a 41-13 loss to the Fighting Irish.
And what of UW’s offense? Plainly stated, the Badgers (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) have no shot to win the Big Ten West Division if that unit doesn’t improve dramatically and immediately.
Notre Dame’s victory made coach Brian Kelly the winningest coach in program history, passing Knute Rockne with 106 victories.
The Badgers’ next test comes at 11 a.m. Saturday when the Badgers—who dropped out of The Associated Press Top 25 with the loss—play host to No. 14 Michigan (4-0, 1-0).
“We’ve certainly got some individuals, some groups, playing at a really good level, where you can win,” coach Paul Chryst said. “We need more to be a truly good football team, which I still believe we can be.
“But change has to happen. You can’t just talk about it. You’ve got to do it.”
Problems plentiful
Identifying the problems isn’t difficult:
- The blocking, particularly in the running game, has been well below the time-tested Wisconsin standard.
- Mental mistakes—most notably, pre-snap and post-snap penalties—have put the offense in unfavorable down-and-distance situations.
- Most obvious of all, the mistakes made by quarterback Graham Mertz have been costly.
“It is a team sport and to put it all on Graham, that would be wrong,” Chryst said. “I think there’s a lot of areas where we need to be better if we’re going to give ourselves a chance.”
Chryst acknowledged he is searching for ways to consistently give his players a chance to succeed.
“I’ve always done that,” he said. “Even when things go well, you know what plays didn’t go well and you take that personally. Right or wrong, that’s how I’ve always approached it.
“If you’re going to get better, I think you have to focus on the things you can influence, that you can impact.”
From penalties to picks
UW’s failures on offense against the Fighting Irish ran the gamut.
Tight end Joe Ferguson and center Joe Tippmann committed false-start penalties on UW’s first and second series of the second half, respectively. Both penalties left UW facing first and 15, though UW recovered from Tippmann’s penalty to score its only touchdown of the game.
Tippmann was called for holding on first down after Chris Tyree’s 96-yard kickoff return. The drive started from the UW 47, thanks to Devin Chandler’s 25-yard kickoff return to the 32 and a personal foul on Notre Dame. But the holding call cost UW 10 yards and put the offense in a first-and-20 hole.
Three plays later, Mertz lost a fumble when he was sacked on a third-and-11 play. The first mistake led to another, which resulted in a turnover that the Irish turned into a 46-yard touchdown drive for a 24-13 lead with 9 minutes 34 seconds left in the game.
Several times during the game, linemen failed to execute their blocks, which resulted in unproductive running plays.
UW held a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter and faced a fourth-and-1 situation at the Irish 21. Tailback Chez Mellusi—who called the loss “embarrassing”—got the ball but gained nothing, in large part because left tackle Logan Brown missed his block.
One series earlier, Tippmann was beat at the snap and Mellusi lost 3 yards on a run to the right side. After consecutive incompletions, UW punted.
Mertz’s struggles evident
Mertz finished with five turnovers on one fumble and four interceptions. Two of the interceptions were returned for touchdowns, both in the final 2 minutes, 13 seconds of the game
Mertz has thrown six interceptions and just one touchdown pass this season. He is averaging an interception every 15.8 attempts. He also lost critical fumbles in the losses to Penn State and Notre Dame.
Although Mertz’s turnovers have been the focus of sharp criticism, perhaps more concerning is his inability so far to make throws when he has been given time and has an open receiver.
One play before Mellusi was stuffed on fourth and 1, Mertz rolled right and had Kendric Pryor open near the sideline on third and 3.
Mertz either didn’t see Pryor open immediately or hesitated until it was too late. By the time he released the ball, the defender had closed and Pryor had to work back to the ball. The catch went for just 2 yards when it should have resulted in a first down.
Mertz insisted after the loss he remains confident in his game and the potential of the offense.
“Confidence should never waver,” he said. “It is about playing good football. And when you don’t play good football you get frustrated.
“But it should not affect the way you view yourself. So for me, confidence is never going to falter.”
He was asked if he is at all concerned Chryst might be contemplating a quarterback change.
His response: “No.”