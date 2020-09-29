January 31, 1937 - September 25, 2020

Charlene "Char" A. Welch, age 83, of Janesville, was called by the Angels into eternal paradise, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Willowick Assisted Living. She was born in Janesville on January 31, 1937, the daughter of Alexander and Edna (Henke) McKeown. Char attended St. Patrick Catholic School and went onto graduate from Janesville High School, Class of 1956. She married James F. Welch at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on June 6, 1959, and was married 46 years before his passing on December 7, 2005. Char worked as a Child Care Counselor for the Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped. There were many good times and fond memories of time spent in "God's Country", Trempealeau, WI. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, fishing, attending shows at the Fireside with the "Fireside Five", and her Amish themed collectibles. She was a Badger and Packer fan, but most especially a diehard Cubs fan. Char was fiercely proud of her Irish heritage, and was affectionately known as "Grandma Honey" and "Grams".

She is survived by her children: Brian Welch, Kevin (Lisa) Welch, Jim (Nancy) Welch, Laurie (Tom) Drew, and Carrie (Bob) McIntosh; grandchildren: Zach (Andrew Barr) Welch, Tyler (Kim) Welch, Alexander McIntosh, Ellie McIntosh, Jake (Nicole Nunn) Welch, Brock Welch, Kaila Welch, Molly Welch; great grandchildren: Alexa and Madelynn; beloved twin sister Arlene DeGarmo, sister Charlotte Butters; and many extended family members and friends. Char is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; siblings: Mary Ann Burki, Margie Burki, Felicia McKeown, Joe McKeown, and Tom McKeown; sisters in-law: Rose Mary Dulin, Irene Hendrickson, Jacque McKeown, and Marilyn Burki; brothers in-law: Verne DeGarmo, William Butters, Herman Burki, Palmer Burki, Harold Hendrickson, and Robert Dulin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass, and a recitation of the Rosary starting at 9:45 a.m. Committal will immediately follow Mass to MOUNT OLIVET CATHOLIC CEMETERY.

Char's family would like extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of My Choice Family Care and Heartland Hospice for your excellent care and kindness you showed mom and our family. And to Mom's extended family at Willowick Assisted Living. Our family is blessed to have had wonderful caregivers. It is apparent the bonds you developed with mom and because of that, she called it home. Also, a very special thank you to Monsignor Dan Ganshert, Father Drew Olson, and Deacon John Houseman.

"May God grant you always... A sunbeam to warm you, a moonbeam to charm you, a sheltering Angel so nothing can harm you. Laughter to cheer you. Faithful friends near you. And whenever you pray, Heaven to hear you."

- An Old Irish Blessing