As Sharif Chambliss sat in the Kohl Center seats near the court and talked about his unexpected return to Wisconsin, the excitement in his voice was palpable.
“Life is good,” he said. “I can’t stop smiling.”
When UW men's basketball coach Greg Gard decided to make a change on his staff last spring, Chambliss was among several applicants.
The Racine native, who received a bachelor’s degree in life science communication from UW in 2005, had just finished his fifth season at Wright State.
“I never thought about a goal of being back here,” Chambliss said.
But Chambliss got the job, replacing Alando Tucker.
Chambliss is preparing for his 12th game as an assistant under Gard, with UW (9-2) set to host Illinois State (8-5) today at 7 p.m.
He coached at Francis Marion University (2008-2009) in South Carolina and at UW-Platteville (2009-2010), served as UW’s video coordinator (2010-2012) and worked on Rob Jeter’s staff at UW-Milwaukee (2012-2016) before joining Wright State’s staff.
Asked when he first realized he wanted to get into coaching, Chambliss laughed.
He has always known.
“I’ve been in the gym since I was six weeks old. It’s crazy,” he said.
“It’s not a job for me. It’s not something that defines me and I don’t want it to define me. The relationships that I have with the guys, the relationships that I have with the other coaches, that is it for me.
“I wake up in the morning … I get to wear sweatpants to work. Is that a real job? I don’t even know. I get to come and pick up a basketball if I want to. Sometimes I skate in the hockey rink.
“And I get to meet people. You meet great people through sports. I have formed some great relationships.”
Chambliss, who is engaging and almost always smiling, appears to have made a seamless transition at UW.
He cackled recalling how during his interview, conducted via Zoom call, he wore a full suit. The finishing touch was a pair of Wisconsin Badgers socks he displayed proudly.
He beamed when talking about taking a trip to Haiti with the Wright State staff in August 2016 to participate in a program called Samaritan’s Feet.
The program, founded in 2003, has a mission of providing shoes and/or socks to those who can’t afford them.
“We’d go down there and wash people’s feet and put shoes on the feet of people who needed shoes,” Chambliss said. “In the rough areas of the Dominican Republic, it was an unbelievable experience.
“You talk about giving of yourself. I held a little girl for two hours. She wasn’t thinking about anything else. She was just holding onto me.
“We were showing people that we care about more than just basketball.”
But Chambliss cares deeply about basketball, too. When he came to UW from Wright State, he brought a practice drill in which defenders in the restricted arc underneath the basket practice a “jump wall.”
The idea is to jump straight up and wall up to defend without drawing a blocking call.
Tyler Wahl used the technique to make a critical block late in UW’s 64-59 victory over Indiana in the Badgers’ Big Ten opener.
“I think that has made a difference for us,” Gard said. “We make everybody do it. I think what it has done is give everybody confidence. Because you can’t take a charge in the circle.
“You have to jump straight up and (Wahl) has gotten really good at it.
“Credit to Sharif for convincing me to do it. I’m always leery of taking a lot of charges, just because you don’t want to get guys hurt.
“It has been good.”
So has the addition of Chambliss for UW, on the court and in the locker room.
“I just try to bring people together and try to get the most out of everybody,” Chambliss said. “What I really learned at Wright State is just loving everybody. If you can pour into somebody, the more love you pour in, the more you get out of them.
“It’s not even about what you can get out of them. It is about what you can give to them.”