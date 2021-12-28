As Sharif Chambliss sat in the Kohl Center seats near the court and talked about his unexpected return to Wisconsin, the excitement in his voice was palpable.
“Life is good,” he said. “I can’t stop smiling.”
When UW men’s basketball coach Greg Gard needed to replace Alando Tucker on his staff last spring, Chambliss was among several applicants.
The Racine native, who received a bachelor’s degree in life science communication from UW in 2005, had just finished his fifth season at Wright State.
Chambliss is preparing for his 12th game as an assistant under Gard, with UW (9-2) set to host Illinois State (8-5) today at 7 p.m.
He coached at Francis Marion University (2008-2009) in South Carolina and at UW-Platteville (2009-2010), served as UW’s video coordinator (2010-2012) and worked on Rob Jeter’s staff at UW-Milwaukee (2012-2016) before joining Wright State’s staff.
Asked when he first realized he wanted to get into coaching, Chambliss laughed.
“I’ve been in the gym since I was six weeks old. It’s crazy,” he said.
“It’s not a job for me. It’s not something that defines me and I don’t want it to define me. The relationships that I have with the guys, the relationships that I have with the other coaches, that is it for me.
“I wake up in the morning … I get to wear sweatpants to work. Is that a real job? I don’t even know.
“And I get to meet people. You meet great people through sports. I have formed some great relationships.”
When Chambliss came to UW from Wright State, he brought a practice drill in which defenders in the restricted arc under the basket practice a “jump wall.”
The idea is to jump straight up and wall up to defend without drawing a blocking call.
Tyler Wahl used the technique to make a critical block late in UW’s 64-59 victory over Indiana in the Badgers’ Big Ten opener.