BOSTON
Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 42 points in the fourth quarter Monday night to lead the Boston Celtics to a 117-103 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Milwaukee a day after posting his 26th career triple-double in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Jrue Holiday also had 20 points for the Bucks, who lost for just the third time in 15 games. Khris Middleton exited with a hyperextended left knee late in the third quarter, ending his string of seven consecutive games with at least 20 points.
Boston’s Jaylen Brown returned to the lineup after missing five games with a tight right hamstring and scored 19 points. Grant Williams had 17 points, and Robert Williams III and Al Horford each scored 10.
The Celtics were coming off a 1-4 West Coast trip, and coach Ime Udoka showed his team film of opponents going down the lane easily.
“We’ve been talking about who we want to be and just showed them,” Udoka said.
“I had an animated film session of that trip,” Udoka added. “We didn’t like that feeling and got back to who we are.”
The Bucks had sliced Boston’s lead to 95-86 midway through the final quarter before Tatum had a twisting drive for a basket and followed that with a 3-pointer from the right wing to give the Celtics a 100-86 advantage.
“You have to give credit to those guys and we weren’t at our best,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Whatever the reasons are, we’ve got to be better.”
Tatum put it away with consecutive 3s from the left corner, making it 114-96 with 2:15 to play.
“He had it going,” Holiday said. “He got a couple of wide-open 3s. It was just some rhythm stuff.”
Returning to TD Garden after a rough road trip, the Celtics started slowly, falling behind by 12 in the first half before turning a one-point halftime lead into a 64-56 advantage with a 13-6 surge to start the third quarter.
“It wasn’t time to sugarcoat anything,” Tatum said of the film meeting. “He showed us. It was open.”
They pushed their lead to 11 after three quarters and made it 90-76 on Dennis Schröder’s 3-pointer just over a minute into the fourth.
“On that West Coast trip we were out of our identity,” Grant Williams said. “Tonight it was part of us getting back to our identity as the best defensive team in the league.”
Grant Williams and Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis got tangled up under the basket and had to be separated late in the third quarter. Each was given a technical foul.
Tatum had words with his teammate, Schröder, in the final quarter.
“It’s two passionate players,” Tatum said. “It’s fine. We’ve moved on.”
CELTICS 117, BUCKS 103
MILWAUKEE (103)
G.Antetokounmpo 7-14 6-8 20, Middleton 2-8 0-0 4, Portis 6-14 0-0 13, Allen 4-9 0-0 10, Holiday 8-16 2-3 20, Nwora 0-1 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 2-2 1-1 5, Mamukelashvili 1-2 0-0 2, Hood 2-5 0-0 5, Cousins 2-4 0-0 6, Connaughton 5-11 3-3 15, J.Smart 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 40-90 12-15 103.
BOSTON (117)
Horford 4-9 0-0 10, Tatum 16-25 3-5 42, Williams III 5-6 0-0 10, Brown 6-13 4-4 19, M.Smart 1-6 0-0 2, Hauser 1-1 0-0 3, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Nesmith 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 5-7 2-2 17, Freedom 0-0 0-0 0, Langford 3-7 0-0 7, Pritchard 0-0 0-0 0, Schroder 2-10 2-2 7, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-86 11-13 117.
Milwaukee;30;20;24;29;—;103
Boston;21;30;34;32;—;117
3-point goals—Milwaukee 11-36 (Cousins 2-3, Holiday 2-3, Allen 2-6, Connaughton 2-7, Hood 1-4, Portis 1-6, G.Antetokounmpo 0-3), Boston 20-47 (Tatum 7-13, Williams 5-7, Brown 3-7, Horford 2-5, Langford 1-4, Schroder 1-5, Nesmith 0-2, M.Smart 0-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Milwaukee 45 (Connaughton 9), Boston 40 (Williams, Williams III 7). Assists—Milwaukee 22 (Holiday 8), Boston 31 (M.Smart 11). Total fouls—Milwaukee 14, Boston 15. Attendance—19,156 (18,624)