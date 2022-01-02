DEAR DR. ROACH: When should a person have cataract surgery, and can you ever have them removed? I am concerned, as I am a 65-year-old man with cataracts. Can glasses be prescribed so I never need surgery? I ask because I know people who had surgery and had a special lens put in (may I add, not covered by insurance) and did well at first then lost some sight because of inflammation behind the eye and had to use prescription eyedrops for weeks. I do not want this same issue. -- Anon.
ANSWER: The lens of the eye, along with the cornea, bends the light coming into the eye so it is perfectly focused on the retina. The lens should be completely translucent. However, as people age, they are likely to develop an opacity in the lens, called a cataract. Cataract surgery replaces the opaque lens with a synthetic lens. Glasses do not help specifically with a cataract, although even a person with a cataract might need corrective lenses.
Not all cataracts require surgery: A cataract should be removed when it interferes with a person's daily function. There is no age limit on cataract surgery. Cataract surgery has been shown to have significant benefits, including reducing risk of serious traffic crashes and of hip fracture.
There are different types of lenses that can by placed by the ophthalmologist, the doctor who does this type of surgery. Some of these do have increased cost to the patient compared with the "regular" monofocal lens. The results are generally good: 96% of people without eye problems before surgery had visual acuity of 20/40 or better after surgery. The rate of serious complications (hospitalization or death) is about 0.3% in a large review. It sounds like the person you know might have had endophthalmitis, inflammation due to infection, which often impairs vision. It happens only about 0.04% of the time. Lens implants should not need to be removed.