MILWAUKEE
It’s a good thing the Milwaukee Brewers have built a huge lead in the National League Central.
The Brewers’ late-season skid continued Wednesday night with an ugly showing against the surging St. Louis Cardinals, who extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 10-2 victory at American Family Field.
With an 8½ game lead over the Cardinals—it was 14 games on Sept. 13—the Brewers remain in great shape to claim the division crown.
But they are not playing like a first-place team. They’ve had three cracks at cutting their magic number at the expense of St. Louis and failed each time.
Including a loss Sunday to the Cubs, the Brewers have failed four consecutive days to reduce their magic number. To put it mildly, they are not approaching the finish line of the season with any momentum whatsoever.
The Brewers have lost four in a row and six of eight to remove some of the luster from what has been a special season, not to mention worry their fan base.
“We played a great series in Cleveland; we haven’t played well since,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
“We’re a really good baseball team that’s hit a little bump in the road.
“We don’t want it to happen; it’s never any fun when it happens. But it’s happened. We’ve hit a bump in the road but that still leaves us in a pretty darn good spot.”
On the other hand, the Cardinals have won 13 of 14 games to put a death grip on the second wild-card berth in the NL.
The Brewers will attempt to avoid a four-game sweep by the Cardinals today, and it won’t be easy. St. Louis’ scheduled starting pitcher is the staff ace, Adam Wainwright (16-7, 2.89 ERA), who is having one of the best seasons of his illustrious career at age 40.
First, the Brewers must shake off one of their worst showings of the season, all things considered. How bad was it? Utility player Jace Peterson pitched in the ninth inning, with catcher Omar Narváez playing second base.
The first two innings couldn’t have gone worse for Brewers starter Brett Anderson, pitching for the first time since taking a liner off his pitching shoulder Sept. 1 in San Francisco. His problems began in the first inning with a two-run homer by Tyler O’Neill, who hammered a high 2-2 cutter out to left field.
An error by third baseman Eduardo Escobar paved the way for four more runs in the second and an early exit by Anderson. After a leadoff walk by Edmundo Sosa, Harrison Bader hit a routine grounder to Escobar, who muffed it.
Pitcher Miles Mikolas bunted the runners up, setting the stage for a rare two-RBI sacrifice fly by Tommy Edman. His drive to right-center was hauled in by Lorenzo Cain, who banged into the wall and went down on the warning track. Cain flipped the ball to Avisaíl García to throw back to the infield, but not in time to keep Bader from racing around from second to score the second run on the fly ball.
The next three batters—Paul Goldschmidt, O’Neill and Nolan Arenado—doubled to left to send home two more runs and make it 6-0. All four runs were unearned but they still counted. And Anderson was done for the night, yielding to Jandel Gustave.
“The error by Escobar, unfortunately, hurt us pretty good right there,” Counsell said. “I don’t know that it’s a double play, but if it’s a double play that’s a different inning. Then, we just couldn’t get the third out.”
Of his outing, Anderson said, “The goal is to come in and hopefully have some clean innings and feel good about the next one, but obviously that wasn’t the case. Hard contact, soft contact—it all seemed to find holes, gaps or what-not.
“That’s kind of how this series has been going. The Cardinals have obviously been playing really well in all facets of the game and we haven’t been. The starting pitching sets the tone, obviously, and Woody (Brandon Woodruff) and Freddy (Peralta) had good starts. Hopefully, (Adrian) Houser comes out and pitches well tomorrow and keeps them off the board in the first and we go from there and settle into the game rather than starting with a deficit.
“There’s ups and downs to a season. It’s kind of one of those ruts. You can’t ever predict when they’re going to happen or why they happen, per se. But this club’s too talented and we have too many good players on this team to have a prolonged one. We have a chance to come out tomorro{span}w and put these last few behind us, and hopefully it starts us off on the right foot.”{/span}