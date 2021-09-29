GREEN BAY
There are players Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows he can count on and there are players LaFleur knows he can count on every single play.
Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell stands with the second group.
Since the Packers signed Campbell to a one-year, $2 million contract June 9, LaFleur has gotten everything he could have dreamed of from the 28-year-old journeyman, whom the Atlanta Falcons drafted in the fourth round in 2016.
LaFleur happened to be on the Falcons’ staff that year, and when general manager Brian Gutekunst made the move to strengthen the team’s depth at inside linebacker, the Packers coach was 100% on board with the move.
Though defensive coordinator Joe Barry has lamented that adding Campbell late in the offseason has limited some of the ways he can use him, he has had him wear the helmet radio and put him in charge of calling the play in the huddle and setting up the defense. LaFleur said his presence has meant a lot to the defense.
“I think he’s just a steady, calm voice out there on the field,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “He’s really done a great job of taking a leadership role and he’s very, very consistent.
“I’ve always respected him from going back to our days together in Atlanta. I just loved the way he approached the game.”
Campbell has been more than just a steadying force. At a position that features second-year starter Krys Barnes, rookie Isaiah McDuffie and two guys—Oren Burks and Ty Summers—whose main roles are playing special teams, he has been as productive as anyone on defense.
Campbell leads the team with 30 tackles, including 20 solos (which is one less than team leader Adrian Amos), and he has two of the team’s four takeaways this season (an interception against Detroit and a fumble recovery against San Francisco).
He has played all but six snaps on defense and even filled in on special teams against the 49ers when the Packers needed someone to replace the injured Barnes.
“Campbell is a big, big-time professional,” special teams coach Maurice Drayton said.
“He does not have to, but he chooses to sit in on all of our special teams meetings. I think he’s in the league, seven, eight years, and there’s a reason, because he’s a professional.
“When (Barnes) went down, we didn’t even have to go to him. He was already, ‘Coach, I’m ready to rock and roll.’ And then he does a good job protecting (on punt coverage) and he goes down to make the tackle. Anytime you have people who are selfless, man, that’s awesome.”
The most important part of Campbell’s game on defense is his consistency. Signed to complement Barnes, who is more of an early-down, run-stuffing inside linebacker, the 6-3, 232-pound Campbell plays in all the packages because he’s fast enough to cover tight ends man-to-man and rally to the ball in zone coverage.