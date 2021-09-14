Even with the kind of season that earned him the PGA Tour vote as player of the year, Patrick Cantlay doesn’t watch a lot of his golf highlights on television.
And when he does, there are some things he doesn’t remember or can’t explain.
Take the tongue, for example.
Cantlay typically is the model of concentration over every shot. Every now and then, his tongue will cover his upper lip as he prepares to hit a shot.
“I am who I am, and so if I watch on TV and I see myself do something—my tongue’s sticking out or something—I don’t even really realize in the moment I’m doing it, and so I’m maybe seeing it as other people are seeing it for the first time. I try to just embrace who I am, and if my tongue sticks out a bunch, we’ll see. I can have a competition with MJ.”
That would be Michael Jordan, whose tongue wags on the court, not the course.
It speaks to a quiet appeal of players who deliver big moments without big fist pumps. David Duval was like that, except for his putt to shoot 59. Dustin Johnson is similar (he points to a birdie putt at Medinah in the 2012 Ryder Cup as his big moment). Cantlay lightly pumped his fist twice when he made the winning birdie putt in his six-hole playoff victory at the BMW Championship (and then a third time after picking the ball out of the cup). That was big.
Has he ever totally lost all control of his emotions?
“I’m sure I have,” he said. “To be perfectly honest, I really am just so focused on what I need to do that