JANESVILLE

Several 4-H and FFA club members will be crowned Rock County 4-H Fair royalty at a 4-H coronation ceremony Sunday.

The ceremony starts at 4 p.m. in the Craig Center on the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville. The event is open to the public.

The king and queen will be named at a July 23 ceremony during the fair.

The 2019 candidates are:

Kenny Ballmer, son of Ronna Ballmer. He has been a La Prairie 4-H member for 13 years and has worked on such projects as swine, dairy, crops, food and nutrition, preservation, nature space, home environment, visual arts, drawing and painting, photography, and youth leadership.

Jasmine Brown, daughter of Gail Brown. She has been a Renegades 4-H member for 12 years. Her projects have included dairy, goats, rabbits, dogs, food and nutrition, home environment, visual arts, photography and youth leadership.

Hailey Ehle, daughter of Andrea and Rick Ehle. She has been a Harmony 4-H member for eight years and has worked on swine, lambs, rabbits, home environment, food and nutrition, crocheting and sewing projects.

Grace Fenrick, daughter of Sally and Robert Fenrick. She has been a Magnolia 4-H member for 12 years. Her projects have included dairy, food and nutrition, clothing, visual arts, drawing and painting, photography and youth leadership.

Lauren Flynn, daughter of Cindy and Ted Flynn. She has been a River Valley 4-H member for 10 years. Her projects include poultry, rabbits, foods and nutrition, cake decoration, visual arts, drawing and painting, woodworking, child development and youth leadership.

Emma Jorgensen, daughter of Perry and Laura Jorgensen. She has been an Evansville 4-H member for 12 years. She has worked on sheep, dairy goats, poultry, vet science, food and nutrition, home environment, photography, child development and youth leadership projects.

McKenna Kellogg, daughter of Casey and Renee Kellogg. She has been a La Prairie 4-H member for seven years. Her projects have included electrical, home environment, visuals arts, drawing and painting, and woodworking.

Montana McMahon, daughter of Tim and Melisa McMahon. She has been a Plymouth 4-H member for 10 years. Her projects included dairy cattle, swine, home environment, child development, photography, clothing and fashion revue.

Madelyn Rankin, daughter of Stara and Nick Rankin. She has been a Clinton FFA member for five years. Her project was sheep production.

Grace Raupp, daughter of Kyla Raupp. She has belonged to the Lima 4-H Club for two years. Her projects have included visuals arts and drawing and painting.

Anne Runde, daughter of Diane Morgan and the late Brian Runde. She has been a Janesville Craig FFA member for five years. Her projects have included diversified horticulture, diversified ag production, vegetable production and specialty crop production.