What’s in store for Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker in their return to the Big Eight Conference?
Judging by the lack of numbers at three of the eight conference schools, a postseason berth for both city schools should be within reach.
With Sun Prairie moving to the Badger Large Conference and now known as Sun Prairie East, the Big Eight’s most dominant program the last 20 years is gone. The Cardinals advanced to the Division 1 state championship game last season before losing to Franklin.
Middleton and Verona remain—and are certainly the preseason favorites—but after those two schools the battle for third place figures to come down to Craig, Parker and Madison Memorial. Madison West and Madison La Follette have no junior varsity teams because of la ack of numbers and new head coaches, while Madison East is........well, Madison East. A perennial Big Eight doormat.
I have to believe Middleton is the clear-cut favorite. The Cardinals have a wealth of talent returning, including quarterback Gabe Passini and Division 1 recruit Sam Pilof.
Verona is one of three Big Eight schools with a new coach as Andrew Riley replaces longtime coach Dave Richardson. The Wildcats were hit hard by graduation but always find a way to put a quality product on the field.
I think Parker ends up being the surprise team in the Big Eight, and with Jack Schaffner running Craig’s offense, I expect the Cougars to finish no worse than fifth in the Big Eight.
Here’s my predicted order of finish in the Big Eight.
1. Middleton; 2. Verona; 3. Parker; 4. Memorial; 5. Craig; 6. La Follette; 7. East; 8. West.
With that being said, it’s time to kick off the 2022 season. Here’s a look at three area games on tap for Friday night.
Oshkosh North (0-0) at Janesville Craig (0-0), nonconference, 7 p.m., Friday, at Monterey Stadium—The season kicks as these two schools meet for the first time.
Oshkosh North was 2-7 in the rugged Fox Valley Association Conference last season.
Drake Moxon figures to be the top offensive threat for the Spartans. The senior wideout caught 41 passes for 697 yards and four touchdowns last season. Tailback Hunter Carlson returns after leading the team in rushing in 2021.
Luke Ott is in his first season as head coach for the Spartans.
Craig made the playoffs last season for the third time in coach Adam Bunderson’s five seasons.
The Cougars have a talented one-two punch in senior quarterback Jake Schaffner and senior tailback Owen Shucha.
“I think this offense has a chance to be very productive,” Bunderson said. “We’ve just got to eliminate the little things like penalties and missed assignments that hurt us last year.
“I don’t know much about North other than they play in a really good conference.”
Best guess: Craig 27, Oshkosh North 13
Janesville Parker (0-0) vs. Burlington (0-0), nonconference, 7 p.m., Friday, at Elkhorn High School—The opener was moved to Elkhorn because Burlington’s stadium is being renovated and not available for use.
The Demons finished 5-5 last season and qualified for the postseason, losing a Division 2 opening-round game to conference rival Waterford.
Burlington has eight starters back on offense and defense, including quarterback Jack Sulik.
Scoring was a problem last season for the Demons as they averaged only 11.7 points a game.
Parker’s on a mission to prove that last year’s 3-6 record was a fluke.
The Vikings are loaded with skill players but need to be better up front on the offensive line.
Junior wideout and Division I recruit JJ Douglas could lead the way for an offense that should thrive with so many playmakers up and down the roster.
“We feel like we have the pieces. We just need to find a way to make them all fit,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said.
“This team feels like it has something to prove, and starting Friday, they’ll get that chance.”
Best guess: Parker 21, Burlington 6
Milton (0-0) at Fort Atkinson (0-0), nonconference, 7 p.m., Friday, at Fort Atkinson High—These two longtime Highway 26 rivals meet to open the season.
The Blackhawks took a big step up last season, going 7-3 before losing in the first round of the playoffs. After losing to Milton to open the season last year, Fort Atkinson rattled off six straight wins.
Fort Atkinson averaged 19.9 points a game last season but must replace its leading rusher, receiver, as well as starting quarterback Carson Baker.
Milton finished 4-6 last season and lost a heartbreaking 21-20 game to Lake Geneva Badger in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
The Red Hawks’ biggest hurdle this season figures to be trying to replace the production of Zack Bothun and Jack Campion on both sides of the ball.
Best guess: Milton 14, Fort Atkinson 13
Week 1 schedule
(7 p.m. starting time)
GAME TODAY
Greendale at Lake Geneva Badger
GAMES FRIDAY
Oshkosh North at Janesville Craig
Janesville Parker vs. Burlington (at Elkhorn)
East Troy at Beloit Turner
Edgerton at Brodhead/Juda
Milton at Fort Atkinson
Parkview/Albany at Fall River/Rio
Elkhorn at Delavan-Darien
Reedsburg at Evansville
New Glarus/Monticello at Clinton
Whitewater at Walworth Big Foot