I am a 68-year-old female smoker in good health aside from having osteoporosis. I am addicted to smoking and have tried everything to quit without success. I tried Chantix 15 years ago and became suicidal. At the time, my late husband and I decided to quit together using Chantix. He became hostile, which resulted in me becoming depressed and suicidal. We immediately stopped taking the medication.
I want to know your thoughts on trying Chantix again. I have asked my doctors for advice and received conflicting answers. Aside from the incident 15 years ago, I have no history of depression. I’m a happy-go-lucky person in a great marriage. I know Chantix can lead to suicidal thoughts but I’m hoping that might not happen given my current spouse is very supportive. Thoughts?
—A.L.
Answer:
For almost all smokers, quitting is the single most important thing to do for one’s health.
There are many aids to help people quit. Before considering other treatments, it’s worthwhile to consider why you are addicted, and what other activities would be better to address any psychological issues that might be present.
Varenicline (Chantix) is one of the most used and successful smoking cessation aids, and works by attaching to and stimulating the nicotine receptor, which reduces withdrawal symptoms and cravings, but it also blocks nicotine from binding to the receptor, which reduces the effects of smoking that tend to perpetuate smoking.
Depression and suicidal ideation are well-known side effects of varenicline therapy, although they are rare. Quitting smoking itself is difficult and leads to changes in brain chemistry resulting in behavioral changes. It is impossible in any given person to know whether it was the drug or the combination of the behavior of your spouse and trying to quit smoking that was responsible for your acute depression and suicidal thoughts.
Chantix is not the only smoking cessation aid. Smoking cessation group classes have proven to be effective. Nicotine replacement therapy also increases the chances of successfully quitting. An antidepressant, bupropion (Wellbutrin or Zyban), has additional effectiveness on top of group sessions and nicotine replacement (but it should not be used in a person with seizures).