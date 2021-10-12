GREEN BAY
De’Vondre Campbell surely ranks as one of the best bargain pickups of the NFL offseason.
The Green Bay Packers signed Campbell off the street in early June for $2 million, and he has made one of the biggest impacts on their defense through five games this season.
Aaron Rodgers summed it up when he recounted his conversation with a teammate during the Packers’ 25-22 overtime win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
“We just said, ‘How in the hell was this guy on the street?’” Rodgers said after the game. “It was a great pickup by our personnel folks. He can run, he’s a great tackler, he’s around the ball all the time. He’s a great locker-room guy. I mean, it’s baffling to me.”
Campbell, 28, is built to play inside linebacker in today’s NFL—based on what his rangy build (6-foot-3, 232 pounds) and good speed (4.58-second 40 at the NFL scouting combine in 2016) offer in pass coverage. But he also has proven to be an active, solid run defender who doesn’t shy from contact.
He has greatly improved the play in the middle of the Packers’ defense—addressing an issue that has gone back more than a decade.
In fact, if you were picking a defensive MVP for the Packers so far, it might be a close call between Campbell and Kenny Clark.
Big plays stand out
Campbell’s big plays through five weeks certainly stand out, including his interception of Joe Burrow on the first play of overtime Sunday. But as Rodgers said, Campbell has been around the ball often and has tackled well.
He’s not a blow-up run defender, but he shows awareness and willingness to perform that part of the job.
Back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter Sunday were emblematic of different ways he has helped the Packers’ defense.
On the first, with about 10 minutes, 40 seconds left in a game and the Packers protecting an eight-point lead, the Bengals threw a one-blocker screen on first down to tight end Drew Sample in the flat. Campbell was in zone coverage on that side of the field, sidestepped left tackle Jonah Williams leading the play in the open field, and dropped Sample for a three-yard gain.
On the next play, the Bengals tried an inside zone run. Bengals right guard Jackson Caman tried to get out on the second level to block Campbell, but Campbell slipped around and made the tackle for a one-yard gain by Samaje Perine. Those plays highlighted Campbell as both a space player and run defender.
In overtime, Campbell made a huge play on his interception of Burrow, though the quarterback clearly didn’t see him while attempting to lead receiver Tyler Boyd over the middle. Boyd had stopped his route because he saw Campbell in his path.
But after Mason Crosby missed the 40-yard field goal that would have won the game, Campbell made another eye-catching play when he dropped Perine for a two-yard loss. Campbell dipped under center Trey Hopkins and shot into the backfield to take down Perine.
Signing under the radar
The Packers’ signing of Campbell was under the radar because it came almost three months after the free-agent signing period had started. So far, though, he has been as important as any Green Bay offseason acquisition.
Despite a line decimated by injuries, the Packers outgained Cincinnati 466 yards to 367, averaged 6.0 yard per rush to the Bengals’ 4.3, and Rodgers was sacked twice and hit five times to Burrow’s three and eight.
Either general manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff have provided great depth on the line, or assistant coaches Adam Stenavich and Luke Butkus are coaching this group up.
On a few plays, the Packers were overmatched on up front, and fill-in left tackle Yosh Nijman got himself in trouble a couple times lunging in pass protection. That’s what happened on both sacks Nijman allowed to Trey Hendrickson—one in the final 30 seconds of the first half, the other a couple plays before the game-winning field goal in overtime.
The Packers gave Nijman his share of help with chip blocks and double-teams. Overall, Nijman held up OK for a third straight game.
And Lucas Patrick, who had finished a few games at center in his career but never started one, was solid enough at that position that Rodgers didn’t have problems with A-gap rushes at any point.
Patrick is OK at getting out to the linebacker level as a run blocker, too. The Packers’ main run-game issues Sunday came when Vonn Bell came up from the safety spot late in the cadence as an extra run defender.
Aaron Jones’ 57-yard run late in the fourth quarter was about as well-blocked a play as you’re going to find up front. Bell came flying up from safety just before the snap to fill the gaping hole, but on this one Jones showed why the Packers are paying him $10 million a year.
At least on the offensive line, the Packers’ injury issues should resolve soon. David Bakhtiari (anterior cruciate ligament) is eligible to come off the PUP list after this Sunday’s game at Chicago, and if he’s healthy enough to return to the practice field right away he could be back playing in games as early as the end of the end of the month.
Elgton Jenkins (ankle) returned to practice part time last week, so he might be ready to go this week against the Bears. Center Josh Myers’ finger injury is short-term as well.