Before they turned the lights off in their offices, locked their doors and hurried home to spend five precious days with their families, the Green Bay Packers coaching staff took time to review the past 12 weeks of their season.
It’s as deep a dive as you can do in 48 hours—and one that virtually every team in the NFL does at midseason or during its bye week.
Some of the areas the coaches are addressing:
Offense
When asked what unfulfilled aspect of the offense was gnawing at him most, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett answered immediately.
“The gold zone,” he said.
What others call the red zone, the area inside the opponents’ 20-yard line is generally accepted as must-score territory—and the more often it’s touchdowns, the better.
Last year, the Packers went from the red zone to the end zone a league-best 80% of the time, the highest figure of the millennium. This year, they’re scoring at a rate of 55.3%, which ranks 25th in the league, and may be the reason they have dropped from No. 1 in league scoring last year to No. 16 now.
Hackett wants to improve the red-zone rushing attack. In 2019, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams scored 15 rushing touchdowns inside the red zone; in 2020 it was nine. This year, Jones and A.J. Dillon have just five.
The Packers also must decide how the offensive line should be set up should left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and center Josh Myers (knee) return.
DefenseThe Packers rank 27th in third-down defense and 30th in red-zone efficiency.
Yet they rank No. 5 in points allowed per game.
“I mean, I’ll take that,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “The most important thing is limiting our opponent from putting points on the board. That’s been good.”
The red-zone number is bad because the defense allowed touchdowns on its first 15 red-zone opportunities. But starting with Washington going 0-for-4 in Week 7, the Packers have allowed touchdowns on eight of 17 opportunities (47%).
The Packers will be a much better team if they can get cornerback Jaire Alexander back from a shoulder injury and better still if outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back surgery) can play again this season.
But they also have done a remarkable job patching up holes with players such as Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Oren Burks, T.J. Slaton and Tipa Galeai.