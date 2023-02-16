Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes throws during a spring training baseball workout on Thursday. Burnes is disappointed with the Brewers organization after his arbitration hearing was settled on Tuesday. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHOENIX − Corbin Burnes was on hand Thursday morning when Milwaukee Brewers pitchers and catchers opened spring training with their first official workouts at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

His mood, though, was anything but cheery after losing his salary arbitration hearing Wednesday afternoon, the day after his side and the team presented their respective cases.

