MILWAUKEE
Kyrie Irving enjoyed Saturday's trip to Fiserv Forum much better than his last visit.
Irving scored a season-high 38 points and Bruce Brown sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:38 left in the Nets' 126-123 victory over the slumping Milwaukee Bucks.
It was Irving's first game in Milwaukee since spraining his right ankle in Game 4 of last season's Eastern Conference semifinals, an injury that helped the Bucks rally from a 2-0 deficit to win that series in seven games.
“It was definitely emotional for me to prepare for this game just because of (that),” Irving said. “I haven't been back in the building since then.
"It definitely felt like there was a weight lifted just being back here, being healthy, getting the win, knowing that there's a possibility we could see them down the line again.”
Irving was playing just his 15th game of the season. He still can’t play in home games because he hasn’t met New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
But he has scored at least 27 points in each of his last four appearances.
His performance Saturday helped Brooklyn snap a two-game skid and win for just the third time in 16 games. The Bucks have lost four of their last five.
Bobby Portis had 30 points and 12 rebounds and made a career-high eight 3-pointers for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 25 points.
The Bucks went just 25 of 38 on free throw attempts and committed 15 turnovers.
“We've just got to find a way to be better,” Middleton said. “Simple as that.”
NETS 126, BUCKS 123
BROOKLYN (126)
Brown 5-10 2-2 15, Johnson 2-6 2-2 7, Drummond 7-9 3-7 17, Curry 6-11 3-4 19, Irving 14-26 8-9 38, Aldridge 3-8 5-5 11, Edwards 1-5 0-0 3, Dragic 2-5 1-2 6, Mills 0-3 1-2 1, Thomas 4-9 0-0 9. Totals 44-92 25-33 126.
MILWAUKEE (123)
G.Antetokounmpo 8-20 12-16 29, Middleton 8-13 6-8 25, Portis 11-18 0-2 30, Allen 2-4 2-3 7, Holiday 7-9 4-8 19, Bembry 0-0 0-0 0, Ibaka 3-8 1-1 8, Nwora 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 2-4 0-0 5, Wigginton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-78 25-38 123.
Brooklyn;25;28;43;30;—;126
Milwaukee;32;27;34;30;—;123
3-point goals—Brooklyn 13-34 (Curry 4-8, Brown 3-5, Irving 2-6, Dragic 1-2, Edwards 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Aldridge 0-1, Mills 0-3), Milwaukee 16-38 (Portis 8-14, Middleton 3-5, Holiday 1-2, Allen 1-3, Matthews 1-3, Ibaka 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-6, Nwora 0-1). Rebounds—Brooklyn 40 (Drummond 12), Milwaukee 43 (G.Antetokounmpo 14). Assists—Brooklyn 24 (Drummond, Irving 5), Milwaukee 24 (Holiday, Middleton 7). Total fouls—Brooklyn 24, Milwaukee 26. Attendance—17,341 (17,500).