MILWAUKEE
Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 32 points and 20 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday night to open a two-game set.
The teams will meet again tonight in Milwaukee.
Bobby Portis had a season-high 24 points along with 15 rebounds to help the Bucks win their third straight and improve to 9-8. They’re above .500 for the first time since they were 3-2 on Oct. 27.
“We’re getting better. We’re competing,” Antetokounmpo said.
R.J. Hampton had 19 points off the bench for the Magic, who lost for the fifth time in six games to fall to an East-worst 4-13.
Orlando played without leading scorer Cole Anthony, who sprained his right ankle on the final play of Friday night’s game against the Nets in Brooklyn.
Milwaukee had an 18-2 run in the first quarter to set the tone.
“We made it hard on ourselves right out of the gate,” Mulder said.
The Bucks led by as many as 29 in the quarter and took a 96-71 margin into the fourth before the Magic rallied.
Bucks 96, Thunder 89
The Bucks had to hold off a late rally to beat Oklahoma City after watching a 20-point lead dwindle.
Oklahoma City cut Milwaukee’s lead to 84-82 on Kenrich Williams’ 3-pointer with 8:01 left. The Thunder missed several shots later in the fourth quarter that would have tied the game or given them the lead, including an alley-oop attempt that Antetokounmpo blocked with less than four minutes to go.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Bucks. Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 17 points.
SaturdayBUCKS 117, MAGIC 108ORLANDO (108)
Carter Jr. 3-6 0-1 8, F.Wagner 1-4 0-0 3, Bamba 3-8 0-0 8, Harris 3-10 1-1 7, Suggs 4-15 4-5 14, Brazdeikis 0-4 1-2 1, Okeke 6-11 0-0 13, M.Wagner 3-4 1-1 8, Ross 3-8 0-0 8, R.Lopez 2-4 2-2 6, Hampton 6-12 2-2 19, Mulder 5-12 0-0 13. Totals 39-98 11-14 108.
MILWAUKEE (117)
G.Antetokounmpo 8-16 15-23 32, Middleton 4-9 2-4 13, Portis 8-11 2-2 24, Allen 6-14 0-0 16, Holiday 4-12 1-2 11, T.Antetokounmpo 1-3 1-2 3, Hood 1-3 0-0 2, Connaughton 3-6 3-4 11, Hill 2-4 0-0 5, Robinson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 37-82 24-37 117.
Orlando 24 26 21 37 — 108
Milwaukee 36 26 34 21 — 117
3-point goals—Orlando 19-51 (Hampton 5-9, Mulder 3-9, Carter Jr. 2-3, Bamba 2-4, Ross 2-5, Suggs 2-7, F.Wagner 1-2, M.Wagner 1-2, Okeke 1-4, Brazdeikis 0-2, Harris 0-4), Milwaukee 19-40 (Portis 6-7, Allen 4-11, Middleton 3-5, Holiday 2-3, Connaughton 2-5, Hill 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Robinson 0-3). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Orlando 39 (Bamba 7), Milwaukee 60 (G.Antetokounmpo 20). Assists—Orlando 26 (Hampton 9), Milwaukee 25 (Middleton 8). Total fouls—Orlando 24, Milwaukee 18. Attendance—17,341 (17,500).
FridayMILWAUKEE 96, OKLAHOMA CITY 89OKLAHOMA CITY (89)
Bazley 2-7 0-1 4, Dort 4-13 0-0 10, Robinson-Earl 3-7 0-1 7, Giddey 6-12 2-4 14, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-20 5-7 17, Pokusevski 2-3 0-0 4, Muscala 4-9 2-2 14, Williams 2-9 1-2 7, Jerome 3-8 3-4 10, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-91 13-21 89.
MILWAUKEE (96)
G.Antetokounmpo 6-16 9-11 21, Middleton 5-13 3-3 16, Portis 5-13 4-4 17, Allen 4-9 1-1 11, Holiday 4-11 1-2 10, Ojeleye 0-4 0-0 0, Connaughton 3-9 2-3 9, Hill 4-6 2-2 12, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-83 22-26 96.
Okla. City 24 23 21 21 — 89
Milwaukee 34 24 22 16 — 96
3-point goals—Oklahoma City 12-48 (Muscala 4-6, Williams 2-6, Dort 2-7, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-12, Jerome 1-4, Robinson-Earl 1-4, Wiggins 0-2, Bazley 0-3, Giddey 0-3), Milwaukee 12-41 (Portis 3-6, Middleton 3-8, Hill 2-3, Allen 2-5, Holiday 1-4, Connaughton 1-6, Robinson 0-2, Ojeleye 0-3, G.Antetokounmpo 0-4). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 53 (Giddey 12), Milwaukee 53 (G.Antetokounmpo 19). Assists—Oklahoma City 17 (Giddey, Williams 4), Milwaukee 21 (G.Antetokounmpo 7). Total fouls—Oklahoma City 22, Milwaukee 18. Attendance—17,341 (17,500).