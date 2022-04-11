MILWAUKEE—The Milwaukee Bucks’ first step in what they hope will be another run to the NBA championship will go through Chicago.
The Bucks (51-31), seeded No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, will take on the sixth-seeded Bulls (46-36) in a best-of-seven, first-round series starting Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The No. 3 seeding is the same spot the Bucks started their playoff run last sea-son—and everyone remembers where that run brought them (in six).
“Our group has been through a lot of playoffs,” Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday after the Bucks rested their starters and lost their regular-season finale to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Not just last year. They've been through playoffs where we were disappointed and we were hurt and we had to come back from it. You’ve just got to draw on all that, the positives, when you've been hurt, when you've not been the last team standing.
“You just learn from it all and we've got a group that I think has a lot of experience. But ultimately you've got to go out and play and compete and make the plays on the court, and we feel like our guys are ready to do that."
Despite facing the hardest schedule in the league after the All-Star break, the Bucks posted a 15-7 record as they chase back-to-back titles.
Giannis Antetokounmpo poses an impossible problem for most teams, but the Bucks have thrived in recent wins over the Bulls on the strength of other players such as Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday.
The rivalry between the Bulls and Bucks seemed to gain a new edge after Alex Caruso’s injury at the hands of Grayson Allen in January, but it has been a lopsided series ever since. The Bulls lost all four meetings with the Bucks this season, including 28- and 21-point blowouts in the last two games.
The Bulls, who completed the regular season Sunday night with a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, locked in the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference last week after beginning 2022 at the top of the conference standings.
Wing DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls with a 27.9-point average, and center Nikola Vucevic averages 17.6 points and 11 rebounds.
The Bulls have not beaten a Bucks team that had Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton in the lineup since Dec. 26, 2017.
The teams last met in the playoffs in 2015, when the Bulls won the first-round matchup in six games.